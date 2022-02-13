Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Blanket suspension of teachers moronic

3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT'S treatment of its workers, specifically teachers, is proof of moronic leadership that has failed to appreciate how its own destructive policies have impacted the ordinary person.

Teachers have boycotted classes since schools opened last week to protest poor working conditions and salaries. Their arguments are reflective of the situation faced, not only by the larger public service, but workers in general.

Their strike has its roots in the failure by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to contain a runaway currency crisis that has evoked memories of the hyperinflation era of 2008.

Rising inflation and the local Zimbabwe dollar's freefall against the United States dollar and the attendant cash shortages have left Zimbabweans facing regular price hikes with wages struggling to keep up.

As a result of the instability of the local currency, Zimbabwe's economy has largely redollarised, but earnings have remained in the Zimdollar, while the US dollar is mostly accessed on the parallel market at more than twice the official exchange rate.

Last week, government announced a 20% salary increase, US$100 in hard currency from March converted from the local currency component, and pledged to pay tuition fees for three biological children of civil servants, among other non-monetary interventions.

The rest of the public workers have accepted the offer, but teachers refused, and are demanding the pre-October 2018 salary of US$540 or its equivalent in local currency.

This time, they were joined by headmasters, who have previously played the role of enforcer on behalf of government to force the teachers to comply with their employer's directives.

Last week, recently appointed Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu suspended the educators for three months without pay, and they challenged the so-called suspension in court.

The move showed her naivety and inexperience, or she simply followed the precedent set by Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga, who once suspended the entire health workforce for striking, only to rescind the decision when it was clear that the move was not only ill-advised, but moronic.

Ndlovu is learning the hard way on the job and in the full public glare a lesson even her boss, Mnangagwa, has failed to grasp: that dialogue is a better way to solve misunderstandings.

So, Justice Fatima Chikapamambo Maxwell yesterday set aside the suspension of teachers by Ndlovu, declaring her action unconstitutional.

While the High Court was passing judgment on the matter, government was at it again threatening to expel all striking teachers and school heads who fail to report for duty by Tuesday next week, and replace them with college graduates and unemployed trained educators.

This stupidity by the authorities has gone on long enough, please sit down with the teachers and agree on an acceptable deal so the children can start learning again, and everybody wins.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

New appointments - as Union continues to breakdown gender stereotypes in mining sector

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa yet to be briefed after Khupe, Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mnangagwa offers rural workers free bus rides

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Mujuru in messy company ownership dispute

3 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims by-elections will be rigged

3 hrs ago | 829 Views

US to follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections preparations, campaigns

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Motorist sues minister, police over vandalised vehicle

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

'Zec inconsistent on law application'

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

CCZ slams 'record breaking' super-profits in sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Caps United see green shoots

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Govt to replace striking teachers with college graduates

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mugodhi sect factional wars turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Beitbridge residents demand govt intervention in Zinwa standoff

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

CCC takes aim at Zec

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Reopening of borders will reduce illegal immigration, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling water

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Parliament speaker confirms Khupe's recall from parliament

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Interpol lists sixteen Zimbabweans as missing

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

SA govt tackles violence against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Pupils idle as teachers stage sit-ins

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Border officials ready for busy season

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Teachers, tutors cash in on extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Stakeholders welcome reopening of borders

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Awol teachers considered resigned, says PSC

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sikhala is our strategic placement, claims MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

ZIMRA stalls change of vehicle ownership

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition parties diverting issues'

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fuel truck driver arrested

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NetOne rewards loyal customers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Drones to monitor Zimbabwe's borders

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa chides his corrupt officials looting gold

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections: 'Let's go Brandon' is watching

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

National payments reach trillions amid echoes of 2008

15 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa blames UK for teachers strike

15 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 55 years for robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 1022 Views

3 killed after 2 VW Golf vehicles driven by friends collide in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$

15 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube arrives in Brussels

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Where wildlife produces its own managers

20 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

20 hrs ago | 585 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

20 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

21 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days