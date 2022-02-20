Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

Latest News Editor's Choice


Fast-rising maskandi artiste Igcokama LikaMthwakazi is preparing to launch his second album after the success of his previous album Bayatatazela last year.

Born Mlamuli Brian Moyo, South Africa-based Igcokama LikaMthwakazi is busy in the studio working on the album that is due to be released later this year.

"I'm busy in the studio working on my second album that will be released later this year.

"I'm looking forward to working with Siyabonga Fakude on the bass and lead guitar. The album will be recorded at Sam Magic Studios," he said.

The artiste who is behind the hit Kusempini, said his previous album was received well by his fans and the sales were quite good, something he hopes to achieve with his forthcoming project.

The year 2021 was good for the musician because he won an award as the Outstanding Maskandi artiste in the Matabeleland Cultural Awards. He also made top 40 Maskandi artistes at Amaqhawanentaba FM.

Source - The Chronicle
