Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

5 hrs ago | Views
CAPS United 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe has defended his charges after the Green Machine registered yet another draw in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer league tie at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The result meant Makepekepe have drawn all their four opening matches this season. In perspective, the CAPS United missed a huge opportunity to significantly reduce the gap between themselves and surprise leaders Manica Diamonds.

But practically, it's a team that did well to neutralise a better prepared opponent who is actually one of the favourites to win the title. It's a team which had just eight registered players training ahead of the resumption of the league two weeks ago.

It's a team that only managed to assemble players just two days before they played their rearranged match-day three against Black Rhinos last week.

It's a team that has been facing collapse given the teething financial problems that has been threatening even its mere existence. And a week after a 1-1 draw against Rhinos in Mutare, Makepekepe looked very much improved in their tactical application despite managing just a single shot on target in yesterday's match.

"I thought it was a good game from the boys. The players were excellent considering that we never had pre-season unlike these teams who have been forever preparing," said Chitembwe.

"From that perspective, I thought it was a good game of football from my boys considering the way they applied themselves. Of course you could tell the sharpness is not yet there, obviously what brings that sharpness is by putting more hours, more days, more weeks in training repeating the same things over and over. That is how we can get the things together.

"You can't falter the boys for the effort. They gave it their all, it's a team that needs some areas to be worked on.

"It's a team that has the potential to improve and the capacity to perform well and win matches. I am very satisfied.
"I am a football coach, I talk from a practical point of view.

We still have 34 games to go, we have only played four games. Looking at my team, you can't falter anyone given and you can imagine if these guys can give you this kind of performance given they have only trained for two weeks.

Imagine if they had trained for the normal six weeks in preparation for the games. . .

"We are in the right direction, so far so good. We still have time to catch up with the rest of the teams."

The visitors controlled the match in all aspects from start to finish.

They should have taken the lead as early as the 12th minute when Valentine Kadonzvo, unmarked just outside the box directed his effort over Simba Chinani's goal post. Moments later, Delic Murimba shot tamely at Chinani before captain Qadr Amini was presented with arguably the game's best chance.

The former FC Platinum star was however, flat-footed and he reacted a bit slow to Kadonzvo's pass which he could only direct wide. At the other end, Makepekepe, deploying a three-man attack, William Manondo and Phenias Bamusi playing wide of Clive Augusto were finding it difficult to breach a Carlos Mavhurume-marshalled defence.

In one rare foray, Devon Chafa, just like Mavhurume at the opposite side, facing his former employers for the first time, saw his long-range grass-cutter missing the upright.

The second phase witnessed the same script and both teams seemed content to sit back and rather share  the spoils.
Play was mainly concentrated in midfield where each team had five players.

Ngezi Platinum caretaker coach, Takesure Chiragwi who is standing for the suspended Rodwell Dhlakama expressed satisfaction with how his boys played. Had the Mhondoro team won, they could have climbed on top of the standings but Chiragwi said he was satisfied with the draw.

"I thought we did very well especially playing away from home.

"We were playing against a well organised team. But I think we applied ourselves well tactically and there are moments when we had numerical advantage when attacking," said Chiragwi.

Ngezi Platinum remained third on the log with eight points, a single point behind Manica Diamonds and second-placed FC Platinum while Makepekepe rose two rungs up to 11th.

Teams

CAPS United
Simbarashe Chinani, Dennis Dauda, Kenneth Bulaji, Joseph Tulani, Valentine Musarurwa, Tatenda Tavengwa, Phenias Bamusi, Rodwell Chinyengetere (Ian Nyoni 84mins), Clive Augusto, William Manondo(Ronald Chitiyo 70 mins), Devon Chafa

Ngezi Platinum
Nelson Chadya, Valentine Kadonzvo (Marlon Mushonga 64mins), Qadr Amini, Polite Moyo, Carlos Mavhurume, Kudzai Chigwida, Marvellous Mukumba, Anelka Chivandire(Marlven Kwinjo 77mins), Denver Mukamba(Last Jesi 77mins) , Bruno Mtigo, Delic Murimba

Source - The Chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

11 mins ago | 95 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

36 mins ago | 161 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

46 mins ago | 425 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 343 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 746 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

3 hrs ago | 1460 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

5 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 812 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

5 hrs ago | 578 Views

UZ employees down tools

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

12 hrs ago | 1546 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

12 hrs ago | 2082 Views

ZANU PF regime a pathetic victim of its own delusional thinking and propaganda

17 hrs ago | 1312 Views

ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

20 hrs ago | 3369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days