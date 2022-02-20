Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa wants media to use indigenous languages

5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged media practitioners to use indigenous languages to disseminate information to fight drug abuse.

The President said youths should embrace indigenous languages as they are part of national identity, pride and character. The President said this yesterday while addressing youths in Harare during the commemorations of the National Youth Day which coincided with the International Mother Language Day which is commemorated on 18 February annually.

The international mother language day was set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in 1999 to acknowledge the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies.

It started as an initiative in Bangladesh which observed the day to remember its martyrs who sacrificed their lives to save their mother tongue, Bangla when the country was partitioned.

In his address, the President said indigenous languages should be used to disseminate information on the effects of drug abuse.

"As we continue to act against the illicit use and abuse of drugs, stakeholders in the media sector are challenged to scale up the use of our indigenous languages when disseminating information against the abuse of drugs," said President Mnangagwa.

He said youths should embrace indigenous languages as they are the pride and identity of the nation. "We join the rest of the world in taking pride in and celebrating our rich heritage which is inbuilt in our diverse mother languages.

I thus urge you our young people to always embrace the indigenous languages which are a critical pillar of our national identity, our pride, indeed our character as a people," he said.

This year's International Mother Language Day commemorations ran under the theme, "Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities", which sought to discuss the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.

In a statement, Unesco said technology is key in addressing educational inclusion and learning challenges that come with Covid-19 that led to many schools switching to online learning.

"Technology has the potential to address some of the greatest challenges in education today. It can accelerate efforts towards ensuring equitable and inclusive lifelong learning opportunities for all if it is guided by the core principles of inclusion and equity. Multilingual education based on mother tongue is a key component of inclusion in education," it said.

"During Covid-19 school closures, many countries around the world employed technology-based solutions to maintain continuity of learning. Obviously, teachers lacked skills and readiness for using distance teaching.

Many learners lacked the necessary equipment, internet access, accessible materials, adapted content, and human support that would have allowed them to follow distance learning.

Moreover, distance teaching and learning tools, programmes and content are not always able to reflect language diversity."

Source - The Chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

'The people will decide Khupe's position in CCC' Spokesperson says

11 mins ago | 97 Views

Shock as Headman Nduku demands US$10 from accused persons

37 mins ago | 161 Views

Jonathan Moyo heaps praises on Julius Malema

46 mins ago | 427 Views

Kazembe Kazembe sued for ZWL6.2 million over #ShutdownZimbabwe protests

1 hr ago | 344 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM: Obert Mpofu defeats Sipho Malunga in court

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa's 'second Republic' as scandal-prone as Mugabe's govt

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa backed by Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Grace Mugabe makes rare public appearance

3 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Chamisa says Khupe can join CCC as an ordinary member

5 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Zanu-PF betrays Mahoka denying hero status, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Zimbabwe is a military state, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 812 Views

Chamisa embraces MUgabe's land reform programme?

5 hrs ago | 691 Views

Govt to revive civil servants' loan facility

5 hrs ago | 578 Views

UZ employees down tools

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Father, son kill mentally-challenged man for stealing isitshwala

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zanu-PF demands opening of industries

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

EU maintains Zimbabwe sanctions, lifts sanctions on Chiwenga, Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mnangagwa warns Chamisa's CCC

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chombo grilled over poor service delivery in cities

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimsec markers down tools

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Home Affairs ministry must address IDs bottlenecks

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZEC losing credibility to supervise any kind of election

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Money changers a product of misgovernance

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bosso lacking confidence, composure

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Misa blasts internet slowdown during Chamisa's rally

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bogus prophet nabbed for extortion

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Don't blame money changers, launderers'

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Binga villagers perform rituals to scare off animals

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mwonzora's councillor speaks on fainting over loss

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zimbabwe still at war, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 319 Views

NRZ, DRC seal wagons refurbishment deal

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Caps misfire, AGAIN!

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Igcokama LikaMthwakazi readies second album

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa ready to deal with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

From Zimbabwean soccer star to taxi driver

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Masuka Chieftaincy restored after 71 years

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Pomp, fanfare at National Youth Day festivities

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Khami Prison escapee recaptured

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa takes a dig at ZIFA board

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-US soldier nabbed over gun possession in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bournemouth to open contract talks with Zemura

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chamisa's critical foot soldier survives near-fatal hit-and-run accident

12 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Welshman Ncube diagnosed with a kidney infection

12 hrs ago | 1546 Views

BREAKING: 20 Zimbabweans among CIT suspects involved in deadly shootout with SA police

12 hrs ago | 2083 Views

ZANU PF regime a pathetic victim of its own delusional thinking and propaganda

17 hrs ago | 1314 Views

ZBC has historically always been tool of oppression which never spoke for suffering majority

17 hrs ago | 791 Views

Riot police beat up O level Examination makers

20 hrs ago | 3369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days