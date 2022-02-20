Govt must take care of youths

Opinion / Columnist

ECONOMIC Justice for Women Project (EJWP) joins Zimbabwe in commemorating the National Youth Day, a day meant to celebrate the efforts made by young people in building the country.The theme for this year is.The youth in Zimbabwe constitutes 67,7% of its 15 million people with the majority being young women.The contemporary status of young women in Zimbabwe reflects the increased socio-economic inequality gap.The minimal focus on corruption and partisan abuse of power in public resource distribution and use has impacted social service delivery which reflects on the socio-economic status of the young people.Researches indicate that the prevalence of drug abuse is at 57% among young people in Zimbabwe.Young women are more vulnerable as reflected in the increase in gender-based violence, rape, teenage pregnancies, suicides and mental health issues.To this end, EJWP calls upon the government through the respective ministries to consider the following recommendations:Women Affairs ministry — To cement advocacy efforts by the women's movement to enhance socio-economic security for young women.Youth ministry — To amplify and implement calls for social and economic support from young people in Zimbabwe, particularly vulnerable groups.Health and Child Care ministry — Needs to strengthen psycho-social support by establishing friendly institutions/environments and support networks at community level.Home Affairs ministry — To strengthen investigative and punitive measures to ensure an end to drug paddling across Zimbabwe, ensuring justice for all survivors.Finance ministry — To adequately finance the ministry with the mandate to give socio-economic support to young women to end drug trafficking.Primary and Secondary Education ministry — To facilitate young women access to education and capacitate them on drug abuse and its consequences.Small and Medium Enterprises ministry — To increase economic opportunities for young people, facilitate their growth and independence, reducing their vulnerabilities to desperation and anxiety that can trigger the abuse of drugs and substances.Civil society organisations — To strategically collaborate among ourselves, with relevant ministries, parliamentarians and the broader citizenry to curb drug abuse among young people, particularly young women.