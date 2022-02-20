Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

8 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Council of Churches (ZCC) through the Gweru Local Ecumenical Fellowship (LEFs) compiled a document titled, the Gweru Ecumenical Election Covenant (GEEC) in an effort to set the standard of expected leadership in the by-elections to be held in March 2022.

ZCC has always participated in influencing policy-making processes and decision-making in government, hence with the GEEC document, the church leaders are taking part in prompting political leaders to come up with policies that are in line with constitutional provisions.

Gweru LEFs urged aspiring candidates to work towards improving people's standards of living noting, that: "We need leaders who can liberate our people from poverty, joblessness, poor service delivery and an ever-falling standard of living.''

Speaking at the same event some of the faith leaders' denounced political violence and vote buying, saying: "We implore political parties to shun vote buying. Let the people judge you by your vision and ideas, we condemn all forms of violence including intimidation".

The church leaders also added that they were united by a common desire to contribute and support constructive initiatives to ensure the realisation of free, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible elections in Mkoba constituency, Gweru Urban ward 2 and in Zimbabwe in general.

To add, in an effort to affirm the right to vote and to encourage citizens to participate in electoral processes, ZCC through its member churches and structures launched the #IPrayIVote campaign.

The campaign is hinged on four pillars, which are electorate mobilisation, agenda setting, election observation and post-election envisioning.

The campaign has been playing a pivotal role in educating the citizens, informing and giving updates on contesting candidates using social media platforms, hence GEEC is a product of the agenda setting pillar.

The IPrayIVote campaign has been running under the guidelines of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), which stipulates how voter education should be conducted.

In its covenant, the church called on stakeholders such as the security sector, Zec, the media and Judiciary to faithfully, independently and diligently execute their constitutional mandates in a non-partisan and professional manner.


Source - Newsday zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Riky Rick dies?

4 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

4 hrs ago | 1793 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

6 hrs ago | 1648 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

6 hrs ago | 839 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

8 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

8 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

8 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

8 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 1211 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

8 hrs ago | 1912 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Govt must take care of youths

8 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

Man strikes wife's lover with machete

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

CCC activists denied food, access to treatment after police assault

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Harare man face US$130 000 robbery charges

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Stupid parking system fees hit Bulawayo CBD businesses

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabweans in SA cash heist

8 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Exploration unlocks more lithium resource in Insiza

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gold leads surge in Zimbabwe export earnings

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Teachers flock back to work?

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zesa cuts Maphisa off over debt

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Dry spell worries Bulawayo urban farmers

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa makes headway in re-engagement crusade

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Teen fatally stabs stepfather

8 hrs ago | 211 Views

Biti's clerk bail ruling today

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Senior CCC members praise Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man assaults police officers

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Farmers fret over dry spell

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

Suspended mayor wants charges dropped

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zinara unveils $17bn roads war chest

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kuvimba to lead Zisco revival

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

SA personal tax shrinks

8 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days