Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Sexual exploitation of women as community relations chairman declare a job for a thigh

1 hr ago | Views
Dear,

We write to highlight the unbecoming behavior of Murowa Community Relations Committee Chairman and the exploitation of women employees at Murowa Diamonds. The open zip chairman has declared a job for sex policy targeting aspiring lady employees including married women. The chairman's actions have led to marriage break ups, untold suffering, stress and trauma especially to the young victims. The chairman is taking advantage of the economic hardships currently obtaining in Zimbabwe and therefore uses his position as "the community employment officer" to exploit job seekers. Their male counterparts are made to part with hard currency or at least a goat.

The chairman is said to be the recruitment agent for for other senior employees at the mine. Women sexual exploitation is rampant at Murowa Diamonds mine due to it's mode of operation. The boarding-commute system whereby employees stay at the mine site for 14 days without their spouses, that's denying the married employees their right to conjugal rights resulting in the sex starved employees quenching their sex thirsty on their fellow employees. The scenario has resulted in astronomically high cases of STDs resulting in a large number of foreign contractors being also infected.

The vulnerable women employees find themselves in a a really dilemma for once they refuse these sexual advances their contracts are terminated immediately. So to prolong their contracts the women have no choice but to give in to this sexual exploitation. There is urgent need for the government and women rights groups to stop this exploitation of women by these sex maniacs who can't respect the sacred sanctity of marriage. Murowa Diamonds has brought a lot of suffering to the community; sexual exploitation of our poor women, cracking of houses due to heavy blasting, water, air and noise pollution due to mining operations and fencing off of our grazing land.

The community has not enjoyed any tangible benefit from this company as most employees are hired from farawy provinces reducing the locals to sex pleasers or casual labourers who do those dirty menial jobs. How the mine employs personnel on a contract basis for years and years without pension is tantamount to modern day slavery. We pray for the day when this open zip chairman and the whole management leave the mine for maybe new personnel will bring about the much needed community development.

Stop exploitation of our women and diamonds.
Respect our women and give us development

Murowa Community Zvishavane

Source - Murowa Community Zvishavane
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zim would face a major health crisis

34 mins ago | 32 Views

Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

41 mins ago | 75 Views

Monetary Policy Analysis

50 mins ago | 42 Views

Dutch Auction Market vs Local Allocation System

52 mins ago | 37 Views

Tsvangirai's definition of the word 'change'

57 mins ago | 64 Views

So, Zimbabwe govt promises, again, to reopen ZISCOSTEEL hahahaha!

1 hr ago | 90 Views

'We will protest rigged elections!' promised Chamisa - but why keep participating, it's insane

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Man attempts to kill neighbour

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Neighbour murdered over goats

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs is a compliment, says lawyer

4 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Man hacks wife with an axe, kills self after thinking she is dead

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

2 die as active Covid-19 cases increase in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man uses electrical switch to kill rival

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Over 30 000 unlicensed drivers arrested

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Biti must stand trial, High Court rules

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chamisa's greatest betrayal of Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwean man pleads guilty to multiple counts of murder, robbery, rape, extortion

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gudyanga to pay back the money

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZEC registers 50 000 new voters

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Riky Rick dies?

11 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Zimbabwean man killed during shoot-out with cops in Musina

11 hrs ago | 2967 Views

MultiChoice adds Daily News's Zimbabwean channel 3Ktv to the DStv Platform

13 hrs ago | 3081 Views

MultiChoice limits DStv streaming to one device in a 'dumb' move

13 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Renewed exodus of healthcare workers hits Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Mnangagwa's son in law faces contempt of Parliament charges

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chamisa fails to weather double candidature storm

15 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Man in soup for insulting Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Joshua Nkomo's driver sues for Gukurahundi injuries

15 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Mnangagwa's dogs comment lands CCC activists in court

15 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Zivhu has not rejoined Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 1506 Views

CCC aspiring councillors arrested as Biti, Karenyi remanded

15 hrs ago | 2209 Views

State terrorists, not human rights activists, should face trial in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 488 Views

How politics destroys home-grown solutions

15 hrs ago | 185 Views

Call for good leadership in upcoming by-elections

15 hrs ago | 146 Views

Govt must take care of youths

15 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare-Mutare Highway urgently needs widening

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Teachers must speak with one voice

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Former Dembare youth team player murdered in S.A

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Yohane's body expected on Friday

15 hrs ago | 349 Views

Gumbo tipped for Zebras' top job

15 hrs ago | 806 Views

SRC, Parliament clash

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe a country with no coins, US$1 is more useful than US$100

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

'Zimbabwe among world's 3 leading internet censors'

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa ally's company named in bid to revive Zisco

15 hrs ago | 468 Views

Man in court over US$19K housing stand scam

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zec taken to task over 'doctored' voters' roll

15 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zimbabwe replacing absentee teachers

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

We're not responsible for road rehab, says Zinara

15 hrs ago | 435 Views

Ex-American Army sergeant arrested by counter terrorism officers

15 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days