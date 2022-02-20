Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope

Latest News Editor's Choice


On Sunday afternoon  I was closely following the three political parties which will be battling it out for by elections seat on the 26th of March 2022.

It was so interesting to take note of the major critical points delivered by these political parties.

Zanu PF was having its second rally following their first rally which they frog marched people in Epworth.

As usual it was a boring and uninspiring speech from the Vice President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga of the ruling party who was in Marondera at Rudhaka Stadium.

His message was not in sync with the current issues bedevelling the country and it was devoid of any developmental nuggets of fixing the ailing economy but was pregnant with who must be at state house where he mocked Nelson Chamisa that leading the country is not like getting manna from heaven.

In Bulawayo it was Douglas Mwonzora who seems to be tired already before taking the race where he was talking about a dialogue when we are just left with less than twelve months to go to harmonised elections. Mwonzora is afraid of elections and does not have content. His only message to the electorate is that of meeting President  Emmerson Mnangagwa where he is pushing for a dialogue.

In Harare Highfield thousands of supporters thronged Zimbabwe Grounds and waited to be addressed by Citizens Coalition for Change youthful leader Nelson Chamisa. It is a matter of fact that Chamisa remained resolute, focused and read the political room temperature properly.

Despite all the frustration his supporters experienced from the rogue police, the crippled transport network Chamisa gave hope to the supporters by talking and touching on many developmental programmes including the issue of improving the standard of living for civil servants and war veterans. He did not disappoint.

The Citizens Coalition for Change bouyed by Chamisa proved that it is the pulse of the nation which should be embraced by every progressive  Zimbabweans.

There are some nuggets that should be the solutions to the challenges which the country is currently facing and experiencing.

The country needs fresh ideas marinated with very strong economic policies and move away from the usual toxic politics of hate,  cult, patronage, nepotism and tribalism which have devasted the nucleus of the nation.

The Citizens Coalition for Change seems to be the solution to the challenges as the interim leadership is hungry for success.

The party must be wary of those who are itching and jostling to take positions in the new organisation for self agrandisement rather than development. Such malcontents must be pruned out right before the sprouting stage.

This last Sunday's CCC rally has clearly showed that Nelson Chamisa has an unmatched natural connection with the grassroots and represents the best of this generation giving a fresh start to Zimbabwe's political arena.

The question of who is biggest opposition  leader in Zimbabwe between Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora has been put to rest.

Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and others have learnt a lesson that the court of the public opinion has already fired warning shots and is mightier or greater than the court of a captured judiciary.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni
+27616868508

Source - Leonard Koni
Most Popular In 7 Days