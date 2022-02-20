Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | Views
Indeed, clichés are overused, and usually would have long lost their original context and meaning - however, there are some that still hold true today as they did when they were initially coined.

One of those that easily comes to mind is - "it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out".

Overused, yes - accurate, absolutely!

And, I seriously doubt there can ever be a more apt description of the denotation behind the reported rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe's economy - which were said to have reached US$1,4 billion in 2021, from US$1 billion the previous year.

For anyone, especially an economist, to suggest this signals growth of the country's economy - as has been widely reported, mainly in state-controlled media - is nothing short of a foolish attempt at stretching the limits of truth.

Is foreign currency entering our country a bad thing - more so, when there is a marked increase in the amounts?

Certainly not!

Indeed, there are some in the diaspora who are sending money back home to invest in the economy, and for the construction of their private properties.

Any money coming into anyone's pockets is surely a wonderful thing - as long as this is done above board and honestly - even if it is through begging, since that can be used to procure much needed necessities for the good of not only the beggar, but also the shop from which he purchases his food.

This is exactly what we are witnessing in Zimbabwe, as far as diaspora remittances are concerned.

This is certainly not money that is entering Zimbabwe's coffers via exports of any goods and services - but, mostly as a result of severely impoverished Zimbabweans, who now depend on their friends and families earning a living in foreign lands, for their survival in a country that has been reduced into a disgraceful basket case by the ruling elite.

Is there any other way of packaging, doctoring, or even spinning such a brazen unadulterated truth?

The ever-elongating queues at various money transfer agents across the breadth and width of the nation say it all - more than any words can.

In fact, there are more Zimbabweans to be seen at money transfer agents, than banks - since they have nothing saved up, and do not even earn a salary.

Furthermore, it is no longer surprising to learn of a new money transfer players establishing operations in the country, nearly every few months or so!

Why would that be surprising at all - when over half (about 7.9 million) Zimbabweans live in extreme poverty (on less than US$1.90 a day), roughly 74% of the population earning less than US$5.50 per day, and poverty affecting 76.3% of Zimbabwean children in rural areas?

Even our esteemed civil servants have the shameful indignity of fitting in very well in the 74% of those earning less than US$5.50 per day - and, one can only imagine how much the rest of us, without any steady formal employment, manage to pocket in a month.

How, then, are we surviving in Zimbabwe?

Obviously, for those fortune enough to have able and willing family and friends in the diaspora, they can to be queueing up outside such agents as World Remit, Money Gram, Mukuru, Western Union, and so many more, for some desperately-needed financial assistance.

Under such difficult circumstances, logic will dictate that - the more poverty-stricken Zimbabweans there are, the more the diaspora remittances.

Therefore, as much as any foreign currency entering Zimbabwe's economy is most welcome, and will do some good for the country - let no one try to distort the deeper implications of an increase in diaspora remittance inflows.

We are a nation of impoverished people - who have been forced into begging for financial assistance from our loved ones in foreign lands, as a result of a ruling elite that believes are the only ones divinely entitled to a comfortable living, who have cruelly and selfishly looted the country's vast resources for their own aggrandizement.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 641 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 651 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 132 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 270 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 17 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days