'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

In 2017 outsiders not familiar with the Zimbabwean people's warped thinking were rightly surprised that Zimbabweans came out in their hundreds of thousands to support the November 2017 military coup. The military coup was an internal power struggle within Zanu-PF and nothing to do with the ordinary people.After 37 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF rule the people were desperate for change but the military coup was clearly offering to remove Robert Mugabe and a number of the G40 leaders around him, and Mnangagwa and his Lacoste faction of Zanu-PF were taking over. The people were desperate to see the end of the Zanu-PF dictatorship; the emergence of one faction as the dominant one did not end the dictatorship and so was of value to the masses.Coming out in support of Mnangagwa and Lacoste was as foolish as a goat celebrating the victory of one clan of hyenas over another especially when all the fighting had left the victors hunger and ready for a feast!It did not take long for the Zimbabwe public to realise the so-called Second Republic and the old Mugabe dictatorship in all but name. Mnangagwa had promised "zero tolerance on corruption"; corruption has instead increased as he was forced to put away most of Mugabe loyalists out to pasture on very generous packages, to buy their loyalty to him. Meanwhile he has had to appoint his own team they really believe it is their turn to loot. And boy oh boy, their hunger for power and wealth is insatiable and so too is their wastefulness.If there were any lingering doubts the Second Republic and its promise of democratic change was con, all the doubts disappeared like morning mist when Mnangagwa and company blatantly rigged the 2018 elections. When a few people gathered to protest, he ordered the army to shoot to kill.Zimbabwe is in this man-made hell-on-earth because we have grabbed the solution that offered itself as the right solution and run with it. If anyone thought the with the memory of the November 2017 fiasco still fresh in our minds, Zimbabweans would be careful not to repeat the same foolishness again.There is no bigger fool than he who never learn from the past, from experience. Trust Zimbabweans to dive head-log into another shallow pool!"This last Sunday's CCC rally has clearly showed that Nelson Chamisa has an unmatched natural connection with the grassroots and represents the best of this generation giving a fresh start to Zimbabwe's political arena," wrote Leonard Koni in an article titled "Citizen Coalition for Change the only hope"."The question of who is biggest opposition leader in Zimbabwe between Nelson Chamisa and Douglas Mwonzora has been put to rest."The choice before the nation was never that of Chamisa vs Mwonzora no more than was it Mnangagwa vs Mugabe in 2017. Chamisa and Mwonzora were both in the MDC from 1999 to 2018 when they fall out following the Chamisa's seizure of the party's leadership. More significantly, the two gentlemen were in the GNU that failed to implement even one token reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU and they have all participated in flawed elections to give Zanu-PF legitimacy.Chamisa and Mwonzora are both hell-bent on participating in the 2023 elections knowing fully well Zanu-PF is rigging these elections and that participating will give Zanu-PF legitimacy. They are participating regardless because they are after the few gravy train seats Zanu-PF is offering as bait; they don't care that the nation is paying dearly for their greed.The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders for the principal purpose of delivering the democratic changes, reforms, necessary to stop Zanu-PF rigging elections. MDC leaders have not only failed to implement even one token reform in the 22 years, 5 of which in the GNU, but by participating in flawed elections are perpetuating the Zanu-PF dictatorship.Both Chamisa and Mwonzora have proven beyond all doubt that they are corrupt and incompetent. How one who has already proven to be corrupt and incompetent can still represent the nation's hope beggars belief.Limit our choice between Mnangagwa or Mugabe, Chamisa or Mwonzora is symptomatic of one who have no clue what constitute a good and competent leader and so is forced to select whoever they are presented with. Chamisa or Mwonzora is as meaningless to povo as a mouse choosing a cobra or black mamba!