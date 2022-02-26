ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

Opinion / Columnist

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board should come up with a turnaround strategy to resuscitate the institution.Before digitisation, ZBC has to improve the quality of its programming.ZBC television should rethink and redesign the manner in which it broadcasts programmes.Some viewers have said it is a torture to watch ZBCTV. Other people refer to our beloved State broadcaster as "dead BC", this is because of the poor quality of their programmes.A Marshal Plan to turn around the institution is imperative.ZBCTV in 2022 still screens programmes from the 1970s and 80s.The State broadcaster should start producing content that is internationally competitive.Zimbabwe has the potential to create content that can match renowned television stations around the globe like CNN, BBC, Sabc, among others.Zimbabweans actually follow South African dramas, soapies and movies more than their very own locally-produced content.Local viewers have ditched the public broadcaster for Multichoice-owned DSTV and Openview.The turnaround strategy should touch on staffing, quality programming, commissioning of new programmes, repeat shows, remuneration, management, obsolete equipment and other areas of concern.It is imperative that the organisation changes its licence fee collection model and make it more effective and efficient.The existing model has a lot of loopholes. The majority of television and radio owners evade the paying licence fees.ZBC has to attract more advertisers. Strategies have to be devised on how the public broadcaster may lure new advertisers.It is no secret that some former ZBC managers swindled the institution of bucketloads of cash. Measures have to be put in place to deal with managers who abused company resources.Some of the money the institution was fleeced of could have been channelled towards procurement of modern equipment or new content.Nobody from today's ZBC can make the grade required at CNN and yet other African broadcasters like Sabc, eNCA and KTN continue to produce quality journalists that are hired by the CNNs and BBCs of this world.It is a fact that Bustop TV produces better journalism and content than ZBC — that is a huge indictment on our journalists.To further equip its personnel, ZBC should arrange exchange programmes with public broadcasters around the world.This will certainly give the current crop at Pockets Hill and Montrose the much-needed exposure.The parent ministry should give direction and guidance to ZBC.The Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry should appoint a board which is competent and can turn around the fortunes of the State broadcaster.