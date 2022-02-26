Latest News Editor's Choice


Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

by TM
3 hrs ago | Views
WE can have good advisers from Mars - with expertise - but failure to adhere to constitutionalism may scare away the few potential investors.

The "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra has been cast into doubt, further derailing the optimism for re-engagement with potential investors and the international community.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's image was dented by the wanton arbitrary shooting of civilians by security forces since August 1, 2018.

We cannot have a situation where our country is being discussed at international forums, how then do we engage potential donors when we have grey spots?

The idea is to have a suitable legal framework for a sustainable investment and business environment.

Investors want to be assured that if they invest in a country, there will be rule of law, in particular access to justice and an independent Judiciary.

Similarly, citizens want to know that investments in their country are being properly regulated.

There is an issue that many people in Zimbabwe, especially those in business, often take for granted.

The rule of law is more important than anything else you read about, including leasing, trademarks and investment opportunities.

We have to correct our ways of doing business or else we are not going anywhere.


Most Popular In 7 Days