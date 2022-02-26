Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

Opinion / Columnist

ZIMBABWE is reeling under the brunt of political polarisation and electoral hangover.Its ripple effects are hitting the person on the street and scuttling efforts to revive the economy.It is paramount that in whatever we do, let us put our country first.Every individual, parastatal and private company should be motivated by the desire to work for the betterment of Zimbabwe.At the weekend, I was surprised to see riot police throwing tear smoke at unarmed civilians who were waiting to be addressed by Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa in Gokwe.What picture does this action give about Zimbabwe?Such action work against Zimbabwe.I don't like the United States for obvious reasons, but I envy the way its nationals put their country first.They have the famous statement inculcated in every American that "America first, then myself follows."How often I wish our politicians were like that, instead of concentrating on political differences.Political polarisation has scaringly divided Zimbabwe and this is driving away investors.It is so disheartening that the country is ranked in the top four of the worst destinations to invest in by Transparency International.We are our own worst enemies by holding onto political grudges that culminate in social disorder and economic sabotage.This is all happening under the watchful eye of potential investors, who will be forced to take a back seat until we start pulling in the same direction.Yes, investors are cowards, they do not want to invest in a country that is not stable.To pretend that Zimbabweans are united when in actual fact they are not has been our folly, impeding developmental efforts.The events over the past weeks where the law was selectively applied are against the pursuit of the Zimbabwe we want.Henceforth, we pray the law will be applied fairly.The law does not have eyes.