Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is reeling under the brunt of political polarisation and electoral hangover.

Its ripple effects are hitting the person on the street and scuttling efforts to revive the economy.

It is paramount that in whatever we do, let us put our country first.

Every individual, parastatal and private company should be motivated by the desire to work for the betterment of Zimbabwe.

At the weekend, I was surprised to see riot police throwing tear smoke at unarmed civilians who were waiting to be addressed by Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa in Gokwe.

What picture does this action give about Zimbabwe?

Such action work against Zimbabwe.

I don't like the United States for obvious reasons, but I envy the way its nationals put their country first.

They have the famous statement inculcated in every American that "America first, then myself follows."

How often I wish our politicians were like that, instead of concentrating on political differences.

Political polarisation has scaringly divided Zimbabwe and this is driving away investors.

It is so disheartening that the country is ranked in the top four of the worst destinations to invest in by Transparency International.

We are our own worst enemies by holding onto political grudges that culminate in social disorder and economic sabotage.

This is all happening under the watchful eye of potential investors, who will be forced to take a back seat until we start pulling in the same direction.

Yes, investors are cowards, they do not want to invest in a country that is not stable.

To pretend that Zimbabweans are united when in actual fact they are not has been our folly, impeding developmental efforts.

The events over the past weeks where the law was selectively applied are against  the pursuit of the Zimbabwe we want.

Henceforth, we pray the law will be applied fairly.

The law does not have eyes.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

The paradigm of war and interests

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chamisa speaks out on Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mnangagwa enjoys massive crown at homecoming rally

3 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Stop abusing war vets in Zanu-PF politics, Mahiya told

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chamisa's Kwekwe rally rocked by violence

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Caps crash to heavy defeat

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zanu-PF needs to stop the war against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

South Africa set to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Teachers plan march to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

70% of BCC debtors clear arrears

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Cross-border drivers up for smuggling goods worth over US$52,000

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

0ver 5 000 people register to vote in Bulawayo, says Zec

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Let external auditors vet voters roll'

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

City chokes Bosso

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation on course

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Biti assault trial resumes on March 28

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Dembare fall to Gamecocks

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chinese business in Zimbabwe has come of age

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Kick out corrupt opposition from urban councils,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

US double standards exposed

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Touts resurface at passport office

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

RBZ clears US$200m auction forex backlog

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously'

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zacc reinstates investigations officer with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'Ukraine President commits crimes against humanity' Jonathan Moyo says

16 hrs ago | 3978 Views

BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

17 hrs ago | 4996 Views

'I am inspired by Macheso,' says Kujo

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Sons kill father over witchcraft allegations

20 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

23 hrs ago | 1309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days