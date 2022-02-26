Latest News Editor's Choice


Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | Views
In the last quarter of 2021, it seemed as though the political arena of Zimbabwe was hopeless due to the enemy-fuelled split in the main opposition party. The turning of the tables was hatched overnight, and none could see it coming, not even the ruling party that was at this moment beaming with pride over their evil and desperate tactics to consolidate power that seemed to have paid off. It was not the formation of the new opposition party Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) that swept them by surprise, but the rallying of a huge number of supporters in no time.

The project "Consolidation of Power" has seen sleepless nights, sweating turning and tossing of the ruling party, planning what terror to unleash on citizens and frantically aiming to spread the culture of fear. The legacy of using violence and brutality by ZanuPF stretches from the 1970s, a few years before Zimbabwe's birth.  It is in these years that several killings were perpetrated in the Mashonaland rural areas. Women huddled together were burnt alive being called witches, men were tied on trees and shot dead being accused to be traitors and sympathising with the Rhodesian government. This legacy of rural terror was consolidated by killings, sexual assaults, burning down of property and battery; violence in the election years, 2002 and 2008. The Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland and Midlands are a deep scar on the face of ZanuPF that no gloss can ever cover bribe or intimidation. Up to today the political silence and sheepish obedience to the ZanuPF regime in the rural areas is due to the notable years of suffering violence.  

Soon after usurping power from his predecessor Mugabe, Mnangangwa's regime shot dead 6 civilians in a peaceful protest. His regime continues with utter desperation to stay in power. Things that describe the machinery ZanuPF and its effort to stay in power include; authoritarianism, patronage, self-enrichment, rigging of elections, limiting political freedoms, corruption, election violence, surveillance and intimidation, crackdown of protests, restriction on the rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, unlawful arrests and detentions, abductions, assault, torture and killing of journalists, activists and their family members, raping and sexually assaulting female activists, excessive use of force, centralisation of government systems and power, unlawful dismissal of workers, and use of ideology and framing of  the youths.

The rule of ZanuPF has been absolute, silencing people by violence yet carrying the liberation war narrative to legitimise such a rule. Zimbabweans have often felt disheartened, and the 2021 planted split of the opposition was meant to be the last blow to their political hope. The strong hearted Zimbabweans dared to hope again.

On Sunday, 19th February 2022, all roads led to Highfield, Harare in support of a CCC rally.  Thousands of citizens gathered boldly cheering a need for change. Early in the week, CCC supporters who traveled in vehicles with speakers announcing the rally had been arrested, detained, and tortured.

In stark contrast to such use of violence pertaining to this very event, there was a massive turn up at the rally. Again, there were efforts to disrupt the rally on the day. The police erected a roadblock on the main road leading to the rally at Zimbabwe grounds. Supporters left vehicles and walked their way to the rally.

Zimbabweans once again have defied all odds and decided to hope for political change. Even in the rural areas, where the regime terror has been experienced badly, the chant ‘Ngaapinde Mukomana' has been heard making a loud echo. The phrase directly translates "let the young man enter" meaning it's time for the young president Nelson Chamisa of the opposition party, CCC, to enter state administration and bring about change for a New Great Zimbabwe.

Source - Nontokozo Malaba Ncube
