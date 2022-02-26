By-elections Test Case

Opinion / Columnist

Zakhele Maphosa is writing in his personal capacity and can be contacted on 07482148413 or zakhe25@gmail.com

The upcoming by-elections are to be held on March 26. These involve both council and parliamentary seats. Some of these seats have become vacant due to the controversial recalls in the MDCs. Others have been left after the incumbents have become deceased. It is normal practice to have these by-elections in order to ensure continuity of service delivery. By-elections are, therefore, an opportunity for the incumbent party and other parties to have their representatives clinch these posts. In our case these by-elections offer Zanu pf , other parties and independent candidates a fair crack at the whip.This is an opportunity for the ruling party and opposition parties to showcase democracy. Zanu pf through presidential pronouncement, has instructed ZEC and related authorities to ensure the elections are held on 26 March 2022. The onus is on the Zanu pf establishment to put their words into action in terms of promoting and practising democracy. They have called for elections and have a duty to see that these are conducted to the spirit and letter of democratic principles. Zanu pf must allow for fair play to take place. This implies allowing opposition movements to campaign freely. Any political party or individual should be free to campaign and to freely organise meetings or rallies lawfully. Zanu pf has already failed this test. Recently they tear-gassed CCC supporters and prevented Presidential aspirant Advocate Chamisa from addressing his supporters in Gokwe. To add salt to injury Chiwenga comes out with a threat to crush CCC in the manner they crushed Zapu in the 80s. Zanu pf does not care about public perception and does not care whether the people want them or not. They do not hesitate to use force to remain in office. Chiwenga talks about owners of the country as being those in Zanu pf . His boss adds that the country belongs to ZANU and ZAPU of the unity accord. They fail to appreciate that the country does not belong to members of a political party but to all who live in it. It wont be long before they realise the real owners of Zimbabwe.The first test of the opposition parties is to stand toe to toe with Zanu pf. The opposition should not allow themselves to be cry-babies and push-overs. Zanu pf sends out thugs and the opposition should organise themselves and meet these forces head-on. Zanu pf supporters bleed like the rest of us and self-defence is a justified means of protecting members of a given political party. If push comes to shove, the opposition needs to take the law into their hands. The sooner the opposition realise that this is a war situation as the ruling party has finally admitted that Zimbabwe is a de facto military state. Bearing in mind the assistance Zanu pf receives from its police and defence forces, the masses should prepare to defeat these forces by any means necessary.The second test is for the opposition is to form a grand coalition as it has proved futile to dislodge Zanu pf from singular movements. This is a call for CCC, MDC, ZAPU and other political parties with significant following, should come together and agree pre and post electoral pacts in preparation for 2023. They need a Great Indaba to iron out the key strategies to ensure a grand coalition is formed. Strongholds should be targeted by a coalition of parties not competing against each other. If democracy is to be saved, Zanu pf must go not just their current corrupt and despotic leaders.The final test of the opposition is how they will react when not if the results are stolen by ZANU aided by the partisan ZEC. The usual culprits will not change the tried and tested super rigging machinery. When the results get stolen again, the united opposition movement should be able to reject the fake results. Experience has shown that there is no point challenging these results in a court of law as Zimbabwe's judiciary is captured by the military junta. There is no point waiting for pan-African condemnation as it almost always never happens. It is high time the opposition realise that they are on their own. Under no circumstances, should they accept made-up results. The opposition should protect their vote. They should make the country ungovernable. The streets of Zimbabwe should become revolutionary trenches in which to fight Zanu pf . There should be no peace if Zanu pf declares itself a winner. The time for the softly approach when dealing with is ZANU over.And it all starts with this coming election!