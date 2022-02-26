Kwekwe violence condemned

Opinion / Columnist

EAL Zimbabwe condemns in the strongest terms acts of violence targeting members of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) by alleged Zanu-PF supporters in Kwekwe during a rally on February 27, 2022.According to party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, 17 CCC supporters were badly injured during the attack while one person lost his life.The attack came barely a day after Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga announced during a rally in Kwekwe that his party was ready to "crush the CCC like lice" and prevent its leader Nelson Chamisa from winning the harmonised elections in 2023.Heal Zimbabwe notes that such reckless statements by the Vice-President incite hate and animosity among political players.Heal Zimbabwe is greatly concerned that while President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on one hand on record calling for peace ahead of elections, his party on the other hand has been on the offensive perpetrating violence against political opponents.It is against this background that Heal Zimbabwe calls on political parties to inculcate a new political culture among their supporters that underscores the need for peace and political tolerance.It is Heal Zimbabwe's view that tolerance and pluralism are principles central to the attainment of peace and also form core pillars of democracy.In light of this, Heal Zimbabwe implores the police to uphold the Constitution and enforce the law without fear, favour or bias in compliance with section 219 of the Constitution and arrest all perpetrators of the Kwekwe violence.Heal Zimbabwe also implores political parties to rein in errant supporters who perpetrate violence.Independent commissions supporting democracy such as the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission that are funded through taxpayers money must fulfil their constitutional obligations and work to support and entrench human rights and democracy in compliance with section 233 of the Constitution.