Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

Opinion / Columnist

The images of the brutal violence at the CCC rally in Kwe Kwe over the weekend is a reminder of the wanton violence of the 2008 elections. The nation had the golden opportunity to deal with this problem during the 2008 to 2013 Government of National Unity (GNU). Sadly, the problem was never dealt with, and hence the deja vu!Two CCC supporters were killed and 17 others serious injured in the Kwekwe violence."The violence was allegedly instigated by a Zanu-PF gang wielding machetes. This behaviour is synonymous with a local Zanu-PF aligned terror gang monikered Al-Shabab, after the Somali-based terrorist group," reported Bulawayo24.com"And this is what Zanu-PF intruders did to us. They were so angry because of the huge turnout at our rally. They unleashed violence using stones machetes and iron bars," commented CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa on twitter.The four most important questions that must be asked and answered are:1) Could the barbarism inflicted by Zanu PF thugs on CCC supporters have been avoided? The answer to that is yes, we could have ended this curse of political violence once and once for all if the 2008 to 2013 GNU had implemented the raft of democratic reforms agreed in the 2008 Global Political Agreement (GPA).2) Why did the GNU fail to implement the democratic reforms and end the curse of rigged elections and wanton violence? The MDC leaders who were tasked to implement the reforms turned out to be corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent; Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office, and they forgot about implementing the reforms.3) Where do we go from here? The barbarism will continue, as long as Zanu PF retains the carte blanche powers to rig elections and resort to the wanton violence to guarantee the party's 2/3 majority and presidency and continue to get political legitimacy from MDC/CCC continued participation in the flawed elections. Of course, MDC/CCC leaders have always known that Zanu PF is rigging these elections and will not hesitate to use violence to secure victory. They have also known that Zanu PF is offering the 1/3 or so parliamentary seats as bait; this they have found irresistible.4) Can this cycle of rigged elections and bad governance be broken? Yes, it can be broken. Deny Zanu PF legitimacy by either stopping MDC/CCC participating in the flawed elections or show MDC/CCC for the political sell-outs they are for insisting in participating in flawed elections. By condemning the 2023 elections as a farce you deny Zanu PF political legitimacy, which is exactly what happened in 2008 and forced the regime to sign the 2008 GPA in 1) above. This time measures will be taken to ensure competent leaders are tasked to implement all the reforms.It is all very well for Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends to pontificate endlessly about Zanu PF barbarism; the truth is the regime would not still be riding roughshod over the people if MDC leaders had not sold out. The 2008 to 2013 GNU was Zimbabwe's get out of jail card and why MDC/CCC leaders have not played this card all these years beggars belief. Chamisa et al must explain why they have not played get out of jail card and not waste time wittering about the jail's thick walls, the razor-fence and all the other top-notch security measures.As much as it is Zanu PF thugs who are established, retained the de facto one-party dictatorship and are still in power today, it is nonetheless important to note that it is the corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent MDC/CCC who have been helping Zanu PF stay in power since the 2008 GNU. Without political legitimacy from MDC/CCC Zanu PF will be forced to sign another Global Political Agreement agreeing to the implementation of democratic reforms as happened in 2008!The idea Zanu PF will give up its dictatorial powers to rig elections to allow peaceful democratic change is naïve to say the least. By failing to force the opportunistic opposition participating in these flawed elections and thus giving Zanu PF legitimacy Zimbabwe is closing the door to peaceful democratic change and be left with no other option other than violent street protests and/or another military coup.