No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) investigating officer in the matter of former Public Service minister Petronella Kagonye on Tuesday said there was insufficient evidence against her in one of her cases of fraud.

Kagonye, who is represented by Rungano Mahuni, is  being accused of swindling Shingiriro Housing Co-operative of some money after promising to deliver residential stands.

But Zacc officer Gilbert Manyore said he had encountered a challenge in investigating another count of fraud as an unnamed bookkeeper was outside the country.

He said the availability of the bookkeeper was critical in the investigations.

The officer also said the documents of the co-operative were not enough.

Kagonye, who was facing three counts of fraud had, one case withdrawn after witnesses claimed that they were coerced to lie against the former minister.

She also faces charges of converting government computers to own use.

Manyore, however, failed to state the number of computers received by Kagonye.

The defence filed a notice for discharge at the close of the State case.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro will deliver her ruling on March 18.

The ex-minister is also being accused of converting US$18 000 meant for residential stands for a housing co-operative to personal use, a charge she denies.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
