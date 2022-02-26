Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | Views
MORALE has reportedly hit rock bottom in the police force due to poor conditions of service including low salaries.

This was revealed yesterday in Parliament by chairperson of the Defence and Home Affairs Portfolio Committee Levi Mayihlome, while presenting a report on the state of police stations.

Mayihlome said the country's policing system was collapsing with infrastructure at police posts across the provinces in bad shape.

"There is dilapidated institutional and residential accommodation, poor ablution facilities resulting in officers opting for the bush system, obsolete office furniture, inadequate tools of trade, use of ineffective policing equipment which is inconsistent with contemporary policing technology, and inadequate transport and fuel supplies," Mayihlome said.

"These are signs and symptoms of an ailing policing system. The morale of officers across the entire police service is at its lowest ebb despite their demonstration of resilience and patriotism."

He said the challenges experienced due to underfunding had the potential to collapse the whole policing system due to increased indiscipline and poor service delivery.

Mayihlome said police should be allowed to retain the money they collect as fines.

"Previously, retention funds were used on critical expenditure items such as goods and services, institutional requirements, maintenance, construction projects and acquisition of capital assets.

"Accountability mechanisms can be put in place to ensure that funds are used responsibly and transparently.  They need to develop their infrastructure and manpower levels to improve service delivery, purchase office equipment and furniture and bolster public confidence by July 2022."

He said police stations needed to be electrified by June 2022, adding that the Local Government ministry should avail land for construction of institutional accommodation.

Mayihlome also said police needed clothing, hardship, subsistence and cycle allowances, as well as capacity building on policing strategies.

"The morale of members of the police service has sharply decreased. Public confidence in the police service is critical for peace and order to prevail in the country. Being the face of the nation, the department needs to be adequately resourced."

He said government should prioritise use of information communication technology by the police and should address all resource gaps.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Police, #Morale, #Parly

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 776 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2497 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

23 hrs ago | 3291 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days