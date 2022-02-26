Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO faces crippling water shortages after the local authority warned that Umzingwane Dam might be decommissioned this month due to dwindling water levels.

The country has been experiencing a dry spell since last month.

BCC Future Water Supplies Committee chairperson and ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said the prolonged dry spell would force council to decommission Umzingwane Dam at the end of this month.

She said dam levels had significantly reduced.

"If we do not experience rainfall anytime from now, the set date reveals that the dam is likely to be decommissioned on March 31," Moyo said.

"The dam water level is sitting at 7,6% from a recent 8,2%, which means there is little water left in dam."

Council had projected that dam levels would rise to 30% or there would be a water shortage.

The national average dam level is now at 89%, up from 77,3% in December, but Umzingwane water level has been low.

is at 74,2%, Upper Ncema 21,1%, Mtshabezi 72,5% and Lower Ncema 87,1%.

BCC deputy director for engineering services Sikhumbuzo Ncube said the local authority considered decommissioning Umzingwane Dam due to low water level in December, but shelved the idea at the onset of the rainy season.

Bulawayo has six supply dams which are Insiza, Inyankuni, Upper Ncema, Lower Ncema, Mtshabezi, and Umzingwane.

The decommissioning of Umzingwane will leave the city with five operational supply dams.

Meanwhile, Filabusi residents in Matabeleland South province have complained that the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) is installing pre-paid water meters yet its personnel was not conversant with how they work.

Some residents are saying the old water billing system was much better, adding that the prepaid system would result in most residents failing to pay for water.

Residents said they received 1 000 litres for free, which lasts three days.

Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga said residents should minimise water usage and check for leaks to ensure that the allocated water lasts.

"Zinwa is indeed installing prepaid water meters in Filabusi with 1 400 clients expected to have the meters installed at their premises by the end of the exercise.

"As a standard procedure and Zinwa's internal policy, upon the installation of a prepaid water meter, one is given a cubic metre (1 000 litres) of water to allow him or her time to mobilise money for the purchase of prepaid water," she said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Police, #Morale, #Parly

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 776 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2497 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

23 hrs ago | 3291 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days