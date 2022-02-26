Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe, who was recalled from council last year, has offered to buy the local authority's luxurious Toyota Prado pool vehicle.

Makombe refused to surrender the car claiming it was part of his benefits.

Last Friday, the former council boss through his lawyers wrote to council's legal practitioners that he was opting to buy the top-of-the-range vehicle.

We address you in response to your (council's lawyers) letter to our above captioned client (Makombe) for the return of a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser registration number AFF 6471," wrote Makombe's lawyers Garikayi and Company in a letter dated February 25 addressed to Gundu, Dube and Pamacheche legal Practitioners, the council lawyers.

"Our client's position is that the interpretation employed in an attempt to disenfranchise him of the motor vehicle benefit is absurd and unrealistic.

"His term as councillor and mayor admittedly expired through a recall in December 2021 and the consequences thereof can never be the return of the motor vehicle.

He can only purchase it, which leads us to advise that returning the motor vehicle is not an option."

Residents associations have demanded that the vehicle be returned to council, but Makombe has been clinging to it.

During a recent council meeting, councillors unanimously agreed that Makombe should return the vehicle.

The Prado was bought in 2018 for over US$170 000 as part of fired town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza's
benefits.

Although residents had suggested that the vehicle be disposed of, Makombe ended up using the luxurious car as his official vehicle.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Mayor, #Car, #Buy

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 776 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2497 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

23 hrs ago | 3291 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days