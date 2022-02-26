High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

Opinion / Columnist

PRINCIPAL public prosecutor at the High Court Henry Mugove Muringani will know his fate tomorrow on charges of illegally assisting an armed robber to be granted bail after manipulating the charge sheet.Muringani who faces criminal abuse of office and defeating the course of justice appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje who remanded him to today for bail ruling.Muringani, who was represented by Moses Nyatsoma and is employed by the National Prosecuting Authority, is denying the charges.The investigating officer told court that Muringani must be detained in custody to allow for further investigations after seven cases where dangerous criminals were given bail under unclear circumstances.The court was further told that relatives of some inmates have been sending messages to his mobile phones asking him not to unmask them. Unbeknown to them, his phone is in the hands of investigating officers.But his lawyer Moses Nyatsoma said the state has no evidence linking him to the offense.He is charged separately with the armed robbery suspect Tatenda Tawanda Mutengo that he assisted to get bail.Allegations against Muringani are that he changed the Tatenda Tewanda Mutengo';s charge sheet where he faced armed robbery charges to a lesser crime of rape and attempted murder.