Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | Views
SERVICE Commissions secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe on Monday said workers unions had signed for the salary deal tabled by government last month to improve workers conditions of service.

In a statement, Wutawunashe said:"The Apex Council, on behalf of public service workers' unions and government representatives, met in the National Joint Negotiation Council, where they negotiated and signed the agreement, which provides the following: A 20% review on gross emoluments (basic salary + transport allowance + housing allowance + representation allowance where applicable) backdated to 1 January 2022 and to be paid February 2022 pay date, continuation of payment of US $75 COVID-19 allowance for civil servants payable in hard currency with effect from 1 January 2022, introduction of US$100 salary to be paid in hard currency across the board with effect from 1 March 2022. This is over and above the ZWL salary as provided for in paragraph 1 above.  This brings the total USD monthly pay component to USD $175, with effect from 1 March 2022.



Other benefits include the introduction of a housing loan guarantee scheme for home ownership for all civil servants, payment of advancement awards, with immediate effect, backdated to 2012 and subject to computations.

He said the payments would be staggered.

The parties also agreed on the improvement of the administration processes for rebate of duty on motor vehicles imported by civil servants, payment of school fees for every teaching family for up to three biological children at a maximum of ZWL $20 000 per child per term. Modalities of implementation will be worked out by the relevant authorities, and provision of 34 000 housing units as institutional accommodation for teachers within and outside school premises over a period of five years."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
