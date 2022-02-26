Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (Ziliwaco) has embarked on a mass mobilisation exercise to ensure the electorate retains President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 presidential election.

Ziliwaco national vice chairperson, Josephine Gandiya said her organisation was a vanguard of Zanu-PF's liberation legacy, hence the need to rally the current and potential voters, particularly the youths, to register to vote.

She made the remarks during a recent event to launch the campaign in Hurungwe.

Said Gandiya: "We are launching the mobilisation programme here in Hurungwe, but it will be extended to all other provinces and districts.

"This is to make sure Zanu-PF retains two thirds parliamentary majority or more in the 2023 elections, as well as give President Mnangagwa five million votes.

"Our train as war collaborators is forging ahead as we leave no stone unturned to ensure President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF win in the upcoming polls."

The event was also attended Ziliwaco members from other districts in Mashonaland West.

The war collaborators and war veterans have since time immemorial served as Zanu-PF election campaign tools.

Source - NewZimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 778 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2498 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

23 hrs ago | 3293 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1236 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days