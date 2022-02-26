War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

Opinion / Columnist

THE Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association (Ziliwaco) has embarked on a mass mobilisation exercise to ensure the electorate retains President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 presidential election.Ziliwaco national vice chairperson, Josephine Gandiya said her organisation was a vanguard of Zanu-PF's liberation legacy, hence the need to rally the current and potential voters, particularly the youths, to register to vote.She made the remarks during a recent event to launch the campaign in Hurungwe.Said Gandiya: "We are launching the mobilisation programme here in Hurungwe, but it will be extended to all other provinces and districts."This is to make sure Zanu-PF retains two thirds parliamentary majority or more in the 2023 elections, as well as give President Mnangagwa five million votes."Our train as war collaborators is forging ahead as we leave no stone unturned to ensure President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF win in the upcoming polls."The event was also attended Ziliwaco members from other districts in Mashonaland West.The war collaborators and war veterans have since time immemorial served as Zanu-PF election campaign tools.