Engineers drive, sustain economic development

Opinion / Columnist

THE Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) joins the rest of the world in the commemoration of the world engineering week under the theme Build Back Wiser — Engineering The Future.This celebration was renamed World Engineering Day as a joint venture with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) to highlight the achievements of engineers, technicians, scientists and technologists and improve the public understanding of the importance of engineering and technology.Engineers and the engineering practice are crucial to the economic development, while taking into consideration the risks of climate change to ensure sustainable development. Engineers and engineering is celebrated every year, with commemorations beginning on March 4 of every year.Zimbabwe is participating in this year's activities to commemorate WED and celebrate the works of engineers who have worked tirelessly by contributing to the rehabilitation and development of new infrastructure.I would like to thank our government for its commitment to the country infrastructure agenda where significant progress is being made in the energy, transport, road, water, housing and information technology sectors. As engineers, this delights.The ZIE is a multi-disciplinary institution covering all aspects of engineering and whose operations and membership are regulated by a Private Act of Parliament. ZIE aims to set and maintain appropriate standards of practice of engineering for engineers, technologists and technicians, while promoting the advancement of engineering and technology transfer.This year, ZIE has partnered with the Unesco, academia and other stakeholders to celebrate engineers and engineering.There will be a host of activities and events lined up across the country as we commemorate the engineers and engineering work being done.Engineering calls for a continuous revolving conveyor belt of expertise and knowledge so that we maintain and sustain our infrastructure.By doing this we help to ensure there are no generational gaps in engineering knowledge and application and at the same time assist in the process of continuity in engineering standards for many years to come.As a nation, we must be cognisant of the fact that any country that pays great attention to promoting the engineering profession will inevitably achieve greater success and realise improved economic performance.