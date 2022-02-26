Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) joins the rest of the world in the commemoration of the world engineering week under the theme Build Back Wiser — Engineering The Future.

This celebration was renamed World Engineering Day as a joint venture with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO) to highlight the achievements of engineers, technicians, scientists and technologists and improve the public understanding of the importance of engineering and technology.

Engineers and the engineering practice are crucial to the economic development, while taking into consideration the risks of climate change to ensure sustainable development. Engineers and engineering is celebrated every year, with commemorations beginning on March 4 of every year.

Zimbabwe is participating in this year's activities to commemorate WED and celebrate the works of engineers who have worked tirelessly by contributing to the rehabilitation and development of new infrastructure.

I would like to thank our government for its commitment to the country infrastructure agenda where significant progress is being made in the energy, transport, road, water, housing and information technology sectors. As engineers, this delights.

The ZIE is a multi-disciplinary institution covering all aspects of engineering and whose operations and membership are regulated by a Private Act of Parliament. ZIE aims to set and maintain appropriate standards of practice of engineering for engineers, technologists and technicians, while promoting the advancement of engineering and technology transfer.

This year, ZIE has partnered with the Unesco, academia and other stakeholders to celebrate engineers and engineering.

There will be a host of activities and events lined up across the country as we commemorate the engineers and engineering work being done.

Engineering calls for a continuous revolving conveyor belt of expertise and knowledge so that we maintain and sustain our infrastructure.

By doing this we help to ensure there are no generational gaps in engineering knowledge and application and at the same time assist in the process of continuity in engineering standards for many years to come.

As a nation, we must be cognisant of the fact that any country that pays great attention to promoting the engineering profession will inevitably achieve greater success and realise improved economic performance.



Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

4 hrs ago | 1002 Views

ZRP facing collapse

4 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

What women need to know about men

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

18 hrs ago | 3396 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

18 hrs ago | 1289 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

18 hrs ago | 2168 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

18 hrs ago | 994 Views

The ugly face of political violence

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

18 hrs ago | 191 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

18 hrs ago | 249 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

18 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days