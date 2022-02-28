Latest News Editor's Choice


Time for our nation to celebrate Dr Strive Masiyiwa and apologize for past government mistakes

Dr Strive Masiyiwa thank you for serving the telecommunications, financial services,  Information and Communication Technology (ICT) with ultimate distinction. Some describe you as the son of the soil, are you really the son of soil? Did we as a nation make you feel that you are the son of the soil? Zimbabwe's national saying goes "nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" meaning, "a nation is built by its owners" let us allow those capacitated intellectually and otherwise be greenlighted to give Zimbabwe a chance.

 Here is  a son of soil,  born in Zambia because his parents suffered from colonial persecution both from the Rhodesian and British colonisers. He is the first black Zimbabwean billionaire who has now opted to settle in the United Kingdom (UK), Zimbabwe's colonial power that used to persecute and oppress the black majority in our motherland, Zimbabwe. For an African, a former oppressed African to opt to  reside in the land of  colonialists speaks volumes of ills in his home country. Surely there is something wrong with Zimbabwe's ruling elite. It is on record and in the public domain that we had a government system that was constantly throwing spanners, making it virtually impossible for his ICT business to operate 25 years down the line. By the grace of God and we thank the almighty, he overcame all the obstacles thwarting his efforts, yet the second republic has not rewarded  him for such huge strides.  Meanwhile, the Western world is celebrating this great man's achievements by rewarding him with the full British Citizenship and broadcasting to the world as the first BLACK BRITISH Billionaire.
 
For God's Sake, how do we then expect  investors to come  to Zimbabwe when our only black Zimbabwean billionaire finds our business environment not accommodative. We,as Zimbabwe has not given him the befitting recognition that he deserves and his ONLY crime was to push for the  establishment of his business and expand his business in Zimbabwe.   

We live in a country where ICT is one of the promising  economic drivers and the biggest contributor to  fiscas. This was  acknowledged by His Excellence, the President of the Republic of  Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa  who said, " ICT is an enabler to grow GDP".

There have been numerous calls imploring upon the international business communities to come and invest under the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra",  may the Presidium's attention be drawn to  the urgent need to give credit to such  fine and outstanding business moguls and local entrepreneurs. Surely, there must be something wrong, we have, Dr Strive Masiyiwa now the first Zimbabwe's billionaire yet he has not set foot in Zimbabwe for close to 20 years.  Zimbabwe's country Mantra says it all, We are open for business. Do we live in a democratic Zimbabwe?

Dr Strive Masiyiwa is founder and former Chairman of the country's main telecommunications group, Econet Wireless. Econet Wireless over the last two decades has grown into a global telecommunications enterprise with a presence in more than 15 countries in Africa, Europe and the East Asia-Pacific region. Dr Strive Masiyiwa sits on many International Boards and is currently involved in many initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and social development in Africa which is vital for Zimbabwe's young innovators.  

The other sectors of Zimbabwe's economy have been grappling with various challenges due to the economic turmoil. It is a fact that the  ICT remained  an economic driver with Mr Masiyiwa in the driving seat of Zimbabwe's  tremendous economic growth during the past two decades.

To ride on this impressive international profile and build international confidence, it is imperative for the Government of Zimbabwe to immediately consider engagement of the likes of Strive Masiyiwa.  The creation of an investor friendly environment to lure and retain such, need not be over emphasized.  A conducive  environment will enable the Strives of this world to unlock investment opportunities in Zimbabwe. It is envisaged that the good news of Dr Masiyiwa's investing in his home on the international platforms and international media would lure investors to our great country.  

Short of this,  investors may continue to shun  this destination.  Hence the need to try and boost investor confidence in the country. The time is long overdue  for Zimbabwe as a country to honour its own blood, consider rolling out the red carpet for him and not just for the likes of Aliko Dangote, the Russians and the Chinese.  We need to acknowledge and appreciate our own blood the likes of Dr Strive Masiyiwa, Paul Maritz, James Manyika, Sifiso Dabengwa to mention but a few.
 
Zimbabwe stands to benefit immensely from this worthy cause move.
 There is  hope of economic transformation. As ICT Chairman of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) and the Zimbabwe Internet Service Provider's Association (ZISPA) we would like to remind our political leadership to remember that they were once in exile and Strive's crime was to simply to run a business and is now in exile and exile was just for survival and your Excellence Sir you did the same and now you are the President of this great nation.
 
Let us create a safe passage for our countrymen and women to return to the country of their birth and help drive the economic growth that the Government of Zimbabwe desires.

Remember , nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, whether black, white, indian, pink, etc we are all Zimbabweans, the sons and daughters of the soil and we can make Zimbabwe GREAT AGAIN.

Long Live Zimbabwe

Source - Eng. Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

