Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF thugs turned yellow Kwekwe rally bloody red

4 hrs ago | Views
On Sunday the 27th of February 2022, Zimbabwe's main opposition party Citizens' Coalition for Change held a rally in Kwekwe town which saw a huge attendance by thousands of ecstatically cheering supporters. CCC's resounding stature has grown in just a few months following its formation. The dire need for change after years of poverty and abuse under ZANU PF rule has echoed throughout the nation of Zimbabwe resulting in large numbers of supporters attending CCC rallies across the nation. Kwekwe is no exception despite being the hometown of President E.D Mnangagwa, leader of the ruling ZANU PF regime. During an address at the rally by Nelson Chamisa, the president of CCC, a horrifying bloody scene unfolded unexpectedly leaving Zimbabwean citizens shocked and traumatized. An unidentified group of thugs stormed the rally armed with iron bars, knives and machetes hitting, stabbing, and slashing across CCC supporters killing one and leaving 17 bloody and fatally injured. The terrified CCC supporters took to social media accusations against ZANU PF, calling the attackers ZANU PF thugs. In no time, CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere took to her twitter an announcement of the attack calling perpetrators of the attack, "ZANU PF thugs" too, due to their barbaric acts.

Over the years ZANU PF has established a systematic machinery of violence and brutality plunging citizens in-between two fronts of terror, firstly terror by the police and armed forces and secondly, by thugs. The Zimbabwean police has worked to limit political freedoms by surveillance and intimidation of citizens, crack down of protests, restricting the rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The police have excessively used force towards citizens. There have been unlawful arrests and detentions, severe battery and other forms of torture unleashed on citizens by the police.  Activists, members and supporters of the opposition parties, journalists and their family members have been abducted, sexually assaulted, tortured and killed.

The most effective tool of election violence that the regime has used are thugs commonly referred to as ZANU PF youth. There was excruciating violence perpetrated by these 'youths' in the election years 2002 and 2008 especially in the rural areas. The youths targeted rural homes of well-known opposition party supporters, burnt the homes, raped women, battered people and killed.  Another stronghold of youth terror is high density urban areas. Families in the past have been attacked and left for death in places like Zengeza and Kuwadzana in Harare.

The CCC first held a rally in Harare which was massively attended despite the roadblocks that were set up by the ZRP on the main roads that led to the rally location which citizens defied by walking their way to the rally. The second rally was in Gokwe, and the police again attempted denying CCC supporters their constitutional right to politically participate in any party of their choice. Police targeted a crackdown of the rally, attacking supporters with dogs and button sticks under the accusation that planners of the event did not have a clearance license to hold the rally, which they did have. The matter was hurriedly taken to court, CCC subsequently won the case, and the rally still took place late in the afternoon. Gokwe in thousands waited all day projecting such a loud fight of needing change in Zimbabwe under CCC leadership. The two police incidents undoubtedly coincide considering known use of the police by the regime to try to disrupt free political participation of citizens.

After glitches that attempted holding the two CCC rallies back, supporters anticipated a smooth sailing of the Kwekwe rally. Contrary to the supporters' expectations, fate turned a dark page in the history of CCC. Kwekwe is a stronghold of hooligans, dominated by drugs, unemployment, and illegal mining. The president's government has not attempted cutting off illegal mining in Kwekwe because it has replaced their failure to provide jobs and cab unemployment. The thugs cheer the president ED for availing illegal mining in the city. Speculations point at cases like that of Henrietta Rushwaya, a relative to ED who was caught in possession of 6kgs of gold illegally to say at the helm of illegal mining are influential ZANU PF people who benefit by encompassing the illegally mined gold for themselves and it never sees its way to the national treasurers.

The opposition's conviction that attackers at the rally are ZANU PF thugs is therefore a result of ZANUPF's subjecting of masses to thugs' terror over the years and also their reluctance to restore law in Kwekwe which has been replaced by machetes gangs who are linked to illegal gold mining and drug dealing.

#ZimbabweanLivesMatter


Source - Nontokozo Malaba Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #CCC, #Zanu-PF, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Illegal Mozambican immigrant impregnates minor

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

When everyone dreams of being an 'influencer' who will truly change the world?

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa says 'they want us dead'

4 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zanu-PF terror gangs haunt Kwekwe

4 hrs ago | 648 Views

MPs fume over Dubai Expo poor show

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Nasty chieftaincy row sucks in Zanu-PF, divides party

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Police morale hits rock bottom

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Russia-Ukraine war disrupts Zimbabwe supply

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

US$1,6bn Command Agriculture bombshell

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zec doesn't respond to social media criticism

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt speaks on Wadyajena $3 million road deal

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should ensure a level political playing field

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

Time for our nation to celebrate Dr Strive Masiyiwa and apologize for past government mistakes

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF provoking citizens

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Propaganda is a complex art and science not brazen disgraceful lies as witnessed in Zimbabwe state-controlled media

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Even under ZANU PF urban local authorities boreholes will be the order of the day in our towns and cities!

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

13 hrs ago | 2194 Views

ZRP facing collapse

13 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

13 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

13 hrs ago | 38 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

13 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

13 hrs ago | 63 Views

What women need to know about men

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

13 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

13 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

13 hrs ago | 73 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

13 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 38 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

13 hrs ago | 153 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

13 hrs ago | 61 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days