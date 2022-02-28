Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

Opinion / Columnist

DID I not tell you that the yellow fever is fast turning into despair? Did I not tell you that nothing has really changed because Chamisa's CCC is nothing but the fractious MDC now dressed in yellow?Did I not tell you that Chamisa has nothing to offer?Nothing other than his face.No ideology. No philosophy. No principles. No values.No identity. No strategy. No policies and no plan! Nothing but his blank face.Somehow this boy naively thinks politics is like a beauty pageant where looks and appearances matter. The hoodlums, who blindly support him, can cheer for him and they can even lick him dry, but he should know that soon, Zanu-PF and the people will teach him a serious political lesson.But before getting a rude awakening from the revolutionary party, Chamisa is already being torn apart on social media.All along Chamisa thought social media was his forte, but a few days ago, he got a rude awakening from one Tendai Muchenje on Facebook.Muchenje was ruthless as he tore Chamisa to pieces.Allow me to quote parts of Muchenje's write-up."Hillary Clinton and Nelson Chamisa are two sides to the same coin," wrote Muchenje."One female, one young. Popular demographics for a candidate but when it comes down to brass tax, that is pretty much all they were riding on. Hillary marketed herself as counter Trump, as does Nelson with Zanu (Zanu-PF). It is a fairly popular approach, and it can definitely mobilise the internal party."As expected, the Democratic Party in the US was excited as ever to vote in that election. Nelson is young and vibrant, and as such, the opposition is excited about him."Hillary was not the only opposition, but she easily was the most dominant, same with Nelson."Then came the time of reckoning. Post primaries. A lot of people knew that the Republican Party was too archaic for the times…. All Hillary had to do was present a decent roadmap. Nothing fancy, just realistic bullet points and agendas to deliver to the people. That is all she had to do."Nelson is in the same predicament. All he needs is a realistic plan to present to the people and it should be a no-brainer. This brings me to my concern."No one ever knew Hillary's plan. The moderates, the swing voters and the undecided never found out what she was going to do for them. She rode on the laurels of being the opposite and not being this or that. She never presented what actual tangible changes she would introduce."Feel free to call me names, but Chamisa suffers from the same problem."Yes, it's a new party, but the guy has been around for five years or so now at the helm of the opposition. Not a single day has he laid out a roadmap to recovery. Not a single day has he made the agenda, not about himself."If you think I am lying, please tell me what Chamisa's proposed plan is to deal with education, gay rights, opposition parties, infrastructure, housing, etc. Don't worry, I can wait."People claim that rural people are stupid for not voting for Nelson. Are they though? What has Chamisa done for them? What has Chamisa promised them beyond a young new face? Zanu-PF promises and gives them T-shirts and seed and land blah blah blah. (ZANU-PF) …they deliver on those promises. What matters is what you deliver."The stubborn fact is that Nelson Chamisa has done absolutely nothing for the majority rural population. And other than himself, he has offered them nothing to look forward to. Again, if you can prove otherwise to me, I am happy to acknowledge the correction publicly.""Hillary Clinton did not lose because people wanted Donald Trump. She lost because she could not present value to the people who could impact the vote. Chamisa will lose because he has not mentioned anything tangible he has to offer to Zimbabweans."Right now, some will defend Nelson and say his CCC manifesto is in the works. CCC was a rebrand, not a change in political philosophy. It was colours and names, not a manifesto. Nelson has been around for a while with the same agenda or lack thereof. By now, you should be able to at least summarise his tangible and realistic strategy for reviving this economy."I am not apologetic about my stance on Zim politics. I do not beat about the bush on where I stand with Chamisa. I do not support the guy and his methodologies. He has offered nothing tangible to me to date. Nothing. Again, I'm all ears if you have something to tell me."Obviously, many will say since I am not part of this CCC train, I am by default a Zanu (ZANU-PF) sympathiser. Far from it, I just hold accountable those that offer me salvation. There is no point in jumping from one fire to another. My posts are only visible to my friends and theirs, but go ahead and ignore everything I said and call me a plant."Now, this is what I call serious political whacking!Muchenje was clearly expressing his utter disgust at Chamisa's politics.If one is to read between the lines, one gets the feeling that Muchenje is disappointed that Chamisa has failed to represent the youths that he purports to represent with his youthful face.The exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo had a different view, which, however, amounts to the same fact that Chamisa is way out of depth to make any meaningful impact in terms of winning the hearts and minds of institutions that matter."In Zimbabwe, like elsewhere in Africa as recently seen in how Lungu was ‘assisted' to exit after losing the Zambian election, to win power requires winning not only an election but also the hearts and minds of the DEEP STATE. This remains a bridge too far for the opposition in Zim!"I personally don't agree with a lot of things that Prof Moyo writes on Twitter but on this one, he was spot on. Frank talk!Unfortunately, Chamisa is too drunk with imaginary power.With his hangers-on cheering him on, he will choke himself out of political existence.The tide is slowly turning against Chamisa on social media.Once he loses the fight on social media, then we should start crafting his epitaph!