Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | Views
OVER the last 19  years, the United States has imposed targeted financial sanctions against select members of Zimbabwe's ruling elite for undermining democratic processes, abusing human rights, or facilitating corruption.

Then, as now, we made clear our support for the Zimbabwean people's aspirations for greater democracy, respect for human rights, and better governance – aspirations enshrined in Zimbabwe's 2013 constitution.

Unfortunately, sanctioned members of the ruling elite continue to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions, commit human rights abuses related to repression, and engage in corruption.

For these reasons, successive administrations have renewed the sanctions against those who continue to undercut Zimbabwe's democracy.

Sadly, this year is no different.

On March 3, President Joe Biden renewed the sanctions for another year.  Such an extension doesn't have to be the case!

We hope that next year at this same time the people of Zimbabwe can celebrate their aspirations having become a reality.

US sanctions against the ruling elite do not block trade and investment with non-sanctioned individuals and entities. At present, 83 individuals and 37 entities are designated under the Zimbabwe sanctions program.

In fact, annual trade between our two countries exceeds US$87 million.

The US government has even deepened its support for US companies seeking to do business in Zimbabwe.

Last May, our embassy worked with the US Department of Commerce to support our first-ever official trade mission to Zimbabwe.

The United States has also provided US$3.5 billion in health, humanitarian, and development assistance since independence.

This includes supporting agriculture and economic development and helping Zimbabweans secure sustainable livelihoods.

We help confront the scourge of HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, and have provided over US$48 million to help Zimbabwe respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the years, the United States has remained a reliable, steadfast partner to the people of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans tell us they want a future where the rights, liberties, and welfare of all are protected, regardless of who they vote for.

We want this for Zimbabwe, too.

We stand ready to work together, mindful that democratic consolidation is inextricably linked to credible reform in line with Zimbabwe's constitution, including the restoration of the rule of law, the institutionalisation of democratic governance, respect for human rights and constitutional rights, including property rights, the prosecution of high-level corruption, and holding to account members of the security services who use excessive force against civilians.

By pushing forward with reforms already outlined in Zimbabwe's constitution, the Mnangagwa government can show the world that its citizens live in a safe, prosperous, equitable country regardless of their political views.

Let all Zimbabweans feel free to offer their fullest potential and work to build a stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive society.

As Zimbabweans prepare for by-elections in just a few short weeks – with the 2023 general elections not far behind – the Zimbabwean government has an opportunity.

By taking concrete steps in line with its own constitution to hold elections that are free and fair, inclusive and accessible, and free from intimidation, violence, and electoral malpractice, the government can enhance its standing with the international community.

With two election cycles already underway, the time is right to guarantee the electoral commission's independence, cease giving humanitarian and agricultural aid based on party affiliation and protect the constitutional rights of all Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe can invite local, regional, and international election monitors to strengthen the electoral process, give all parties and candidates equal access to publicly available media, allow journalists to report freely without fear of arrest or prosecution, and ensure its security forces remain in the barracks while the police foster a safe environment for all.

Some leaders in Zimbabwe understand this, others do not.

On February 26, Vice President Constanine Chiwenga said that his party will "crush" the opposition like "lice" – "you put it on a flat stone and then flatten it to the extent that even flies will not make a meal out of it."

This is not the sort of language one uses to confirm a commitment to multi-party democracy, to free and fair elections, and to non-violence.

At the Summit for Democracy last December, President Biden described American democracy as "an ongoing struggle to live up to our highest ideals and to heal our divisions."

We acknowledge our own journey to improve as a nation that serves the needs of all citizens.

While we may not always see eye to eye with the Zimbabwean government, we are committed to working with the Zimbabwean people to help them build the future of which they dream.

Achieving those dreams requires strengthened democratic institutions that live up to the ideals of Zimbabwe's constitution.

    Molly Phee is the US State Department assistant secretary for African affairs

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days