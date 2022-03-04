Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa must remain calm

THE good start by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa in the campaign for the March 26 by-elections following the recall of several MPs and councillors by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is laudable.

It was never going to be easy, especially penetrating rural constituencies which have been seen as Zanu-PF strongholds.

What happened in Gokwe, Kwekwe and Bulawayo last Sunday was just superb.

The rallies were well attended and very organised, showing that the CCC campaign machinery is well-oiled, prepared and ready to deliver in the forthcoming polls.

It is my sincere hope that the party will maintain this purple patch as the country enters the home stretch for the 2023 elections.

My advice to the Chamisa is that he should exercise restraint and avoid confrontation with Zanu-PF  even after provocation.

That rowdy Zanu-PF youths  disrupted a CCC rally in Kwekwe, which culminated in the death of one supporter and left others injured, is evidence that the party has unsettled the powers that be.

The idea is to provoke Chamisa so that he reacts and State security agents descend heavily on him and other party leaders.

It is important for Chamisa to forge ahead with party programmes with like-minded party members and leave those sitting on the fence to make up their minds.

Sooner or later, those who are resisting Chamisa's leadership will realise they don't have significant followership and will join him.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
