Demise of the status quo

Opinion / Columnist

AFTER the Roman senate declared Emperor Nero an enemy of the State and sentenced him to death for his abuse of power, the emperor did not wait to be humiliated in public, instead he committed suicide.What followed was a struggle for power by provincial governors (military generals), who were backed by their soldiers to usurp the office of high esteem.In a space of nine months, the Roman empire was ruled by three emperors, one lasted two months, the other three months and the last one four months.All of them lacked substance to unite the empire. Some failed to restore economic stability as well as law and order in the empire.I was just reminiscing about these historical events and saw it fit to bring the matter before the nation of Zimbabwe.At this very moment we find ourselves in a political quagmire, this military-backed government will suffer setbacks from the grassroot level of the army and they will do away with the top hierarchy, who desperately want to maintain the status quo. It is a fact that the old is dying and the new is born.Zimbabwe will rise again.It will become the breadbasket of southern Africa as it used to be.I believe!