Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe condones massacre - ZimVigil Diary

4 hrs ago | Views
Sadly it came as no surprise that the Zanu PF government has refused to criticise Russia for its unprovoked and brutal invasion of neighbouring Ukraine – a close relative and historic friend.

In a vote at the United Nations most of the world condemned the suppression of Ukrainian independence (141 out of 193 UN members). Zimbabwe was among those who abstained while the Russian army was demolishing Ukraine simply because it wanted democracy. It was as if the Zimbabwean military was attacking Zambia because it had elected a progressive president.

Admittedly, South Africa and a number of other African countries beholden to Russian and Chinese patronage and careless of democracy took the same self-serving line.

Of course China itself refused to condemn Russia. After all, the Russians had agreed to its request not to steal the headlines while the winter Olympics were being held in China! Together with Russia China is a great partner of Zanu PF, sharing its totalitarian instincts. Worried by domestic criticism of its savage and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, Russian President Putin has threatened a prison sentence of up to 15 years for anyone who criticises him (The Times, Friday 4th March 2022).

President Mnangagwa is doing little less than this in his Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Bill which seeks to regulate the operations of non-government organisations (NGOs). Civil society organisations say this is an attack on democracy. Apart from anything else, it is estimated that it will cost about 18,000 jobs in the NGO sector and jeopardise NGO contributions to the country of about US $800 million a year.

The Bill has been criticised by the UN which said it would gravely affect civic space. And last month the European Union, renewing sanctions against Zimbabwe, said it was one of the oppressive pieces of legislation which showed that Zimbabwe was not improving its democratic principles.

Government Information Secretary Mangwana said the Bill was aimed at curtailing money laundering. But Musa Kika of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said: 'Mangwana's statement betrays insincerity. These are statements that pretend to be ignorant of the government's real intention, which is to bring civil society organisations under undue and excessive governmental control.'

Obert Masaraure. spokesperson for Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition said there was no need to introduce new money-laundering laws when there were already sufficient laws to deal with it.

Commentator Rashweat Mukundu said: 'The PVO Bill has nothing to do with money-laundering and has nothing to do with interference in politics by civil societies or NGOs. Money-laundering laws can be developed without restricting the functions of voluntary organisations.'

Residents Associations Coalition for Electoral Reforms spokesperson Marvelous Khumalo said: 'We have seen senior government officials and businesspeople who are connected to the ruling party laundering huge sums of money and surely this is not contained in the PVO Bill.'

Source - ZimVigil Diary
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Joshua Maponga apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi rant

19 mins ago | 145 Views

WATCH: Prophet Sovi foretells how the Russia-Ukraine war will end

1 hr ago | 740 Views

Mine workers understate 46% wage increment

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chamisa says CCC has plans to thwart ZEC rigging

5 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tells NGOs to go assist in war-torn Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 957 Views

Mnangagwa to create economic zones in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zimbabwean truck drivers in SA face the boot

5 hrs ago | 1469 Views

MDC-T supporter arrested for destroying CCC posters

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zec can't cheat us this time, says CCC

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Time to close Gukurahundi genocide chapter, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Command agriculture failing due to unpaid loans'

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to boost ties with UAE

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Demise of the status quo

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chamisa must remain calm

5 hrs ago | 648 Views

Tenax hold Highlanders

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

NRZ lays off workers

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

BaTonga cultural village for Kariba

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Govt steps up fight against hostile foreign propaganda

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

No more bureacracy on Zimbabwe investments

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Traffic lights vending banned

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe to host African Parliament summit

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Cloud seeding starts as crops suffer growing moisture stress

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt revisits digital transformation rollout

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

CAPS United hammer hapless WhaWha

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Another set of futile Western sanctions

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Russian banks switch to Chinese UnionPay after dicthing America's visa and mastercard

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

WATCH: Franco joins Sulumani Chimbetu

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Shiga Shiga on fire

5 hrs ago | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days