'Need pact and reforms to avoid disputed elections.' Need to end CCC sell out and confusion galore

Opinion / Columnist

One says this, another says that and a third says something else that is neither this nor that. Indeed, in Zimbabwe politics the same individual will say one thing now and say the exact opposite in the next breath. There is confusion galore and hence the reason the country is in a serious mess!The people of Zimbabwe have risked everything to elect Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends into power to bring democratic changes, as the party's name implied, and end the Zanu PF dictatorship. Simple enough. Yeah, but not to MDC leaders, they have a knack for turning molehills into mountains so high no mortal can surmount!Tsvangirai and company failed to implement even one meaningful reform in five years of the 2008 to 2013 GNU because of greed, yes; but most important of all because of ignorance and confusion. Most of the MDC leaders did not know what the democratic reforms were much less how they would be implemented.Even today, with the benefit of hindsight, Chamisa and his cronies still have no clue what the democratic reforms are and how they should be implemented. Hence the reason why they talking of political dialogue to implement reforms with only a year and half before the 2023 elections.Last week Nelson Chamisa, leader of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) called for political dialogue "about reforms & the road to 2023 not a GNU"."As Zimbabweans, we must find each other to avoid a yet another disputed election and all it's undesired consequences. We need a Pre-Elections Pact on Reforms (PREPARE)," he argued.So, the pact going to implement reforms or was it a pre-election agreement on the need to implement reforms after the elections? If the 2023 elections went ahead with no reforms implemented then how will the nation avoid the disputed results since Zanu PF will rig the plebiscite, as usually, which is the root cause of the disputations?Nelson Chamisa and the party's deputy spokesperson had another bite of the cherry to clarify the purpose of the proposed dialogue and pact."We need a national dialogue with political parties on the pre-election pact and electoral reforms so that we put an end to the past of contested elections. We don't want violence in the next elections, and we don't need the abuse of State institutions at all," said Siziba, the deputy spokesperson.Well, everything is now as clear as mud!Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said there was need for Chamisa and Mnangagwa to engage in dialogue to end socio-economic problems bedevilling the country."The socio-economic and political challenges facing the country cannot be unlocked by political science. After every war, people engage in dialogue. Even after independence, we engaged in dialogue. Zimbabwe needs dialogue," chipped in Maxwell Saungweme, a political analyst.Zimbabwe's war of independence ended back in 1980 for Pete's sake! Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess because the country has failed to hold free, fair and credible elections. The nation has been stuck with this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship for the last 42 years because Zanu PF rigged elections.The country had the golden opportunity during the 2008 to 2013 GNU to implement the democratic reforms and end the curse of rigged elections and MDC leaders failed to implement even one reform. Worse still, MDC leaders have participating in these flawed elections for the same selfish reasons they failed to implement reforms – greed and incompetence – only to give Zanu PF legitimacy.So, MDC have failed to implement even one reforms all these years so they can have dialogue with Zanu PF? How absurd!"Chamisa is not refusing to engage in dialogue, but he is refusing the terms of reference for the dialogue. He is simply saying that President Mnangagwa is part of the problem and cannot be part of the solution, and cannot be the convenor of the dialogue. That is the major reason he is refusing to talk to Mnangagwa. If there is no dialogue, we are going to continue to see the same problems," argued another News Day political analyst, Sydicks Muradzikwa.News Day is supposed to play its part of informing the public and not brainwash them! Why does the paper keep digging up these dug political analysts!Of course, both Mnangagwa and Chamisa are happy to see the 2023 elections go ahead without a single reform implemented. Zanu PF will rig elections secure the usual 2/3 majority and the presidency and secure political legitimacy, by virtue of CCC participating. Chamisa will win the 1/3 so gravy train seats Zanu PF gives away as bait and the corresponding share of annual Political Party Finance Act budgetary allocation.Chamisa will make a big song and dance about Zanu PF rigging the elections, to justify why he lost. He will renew his call for reforms; just paying lip service to the issue to plicate his naïve and gullible followers. He knows that MDC wasted its golden opportunity to implement reforms and has long since given up on reforms and free elections."We need national dialogue, pre-elections pact and reforms" Confusion galore, not even CCC know what they want.Fortunately for Chamisa and company the majority of Zimbabweans have no clue what is going on; a licence for the opposition continue to blunder and sell out and get away with it scot-free!