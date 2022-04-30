SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

Opinion / Columnist

Chapter 2 Movement is a watchdog founded to safeguard and ensure that the National Objectives as enshrined in chapter 2 of the country's constitution are adhered to and respected.We believe that every Zimbabwean has a right to protest, a right to voice their concerns and a right to be heard. Our members have requested that we hold an urgent meeting to discuss the proposed Shutdown Zimbabwe initiated by Team Pachedu on Twitter. The proposed shutdown is well within their rights and freedom of expression.However, our members are concerned that the history of these shutdowns has demonstrated that the organizers initiate a shutdown and then fail to become accountable for conduct , behavior , violence or loss of property and loss of opportunity which come as a result of their proposed shutdown and the campaign thereof.Our members, mostly young entrepreneurs, vendors, young women and persons with disabilities have proposed that we file an urgent court application seeking to hold responsibleWes BealTafadzwa SambiriWilliam du PlooyRunyararo Mherekurombeand other Team Pachedu members personally liable for the shutdown Zimbabwe protest they have initiated, they should also be held liable for any loss or damage of property because most insurance does not cover protests and shutdowns.