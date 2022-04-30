Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

by UFP
20 hrs ago | Views
The United Freedom Party (UFP) notes with great concern the fatal accident where four people died and eight were seriously injured when police threw a spike on a moving commuter omnibus near Mutare on Wednesday.

As a party, we are irked that some members of our police service have abandoned the key values of professionalism that are a component of their work ethic. Instead, they have become callous and uncaring.

Traditionally, the police have always been protectors but when they do not hesitate to throw spikes at a moving vehicle, endangering people's lives, then this is a departure from the values that define policing.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is a people-oriented police service provider that seeks to maintain law and order towards the socio-economic development of the people and one of its objectives is to reduce traffic accidents.

But when some of the members of the police service contribute to accidents by throwing spikes at moving vehicles, there is need to read the riot act.

A responsible and professional Police Service should protect the public as per their service charter and not to cause the loss of the lives of the very people they are meant to protect.

This is not the first time the use of police spikes has been discussed and at one time, they appear to have been disbanded.

As we speak today, we have bodies of victims of police spikes lying in the mortuary while some are in excruciating pain in hospital.

As UFP, we call upon the authorities to ban the use of spikes. We realise some vehicles like kombis have been banned from our roads but this does not justify the use of spikes that leads to the death of innocent people

The UFP urges the Zimbabwean government ensure that only trained traffic officers are deployed to deal with unruly drivers on the roads.

There is no way we can have improperly trained police details dealing with traffic offenders on our roads.



Source - UFP
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #UFP, #Politics, #ZRP

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2338 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3279 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days