Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | Views
EkhayaVote2023 takes note of the BVR blitz Phase 2 statistics released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and celebrates its volunteers who operated in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South Provinces under the #SaveConstituencies Campaign where a plethora of voter mobilisation activities were conducted to educate citizens on the nexus between service delivery and elections.

As at 30 April, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) released statics on the turnout of voter registrations during phase two of the mobile biometric voter registration Blitz before deduplication. Out of a total of (109405), 59904 are males while 49501 are females. According to Provinces voter registration turnout where as follows: Bulawayo (12377), Harare (36800), Manicaland (8668), Mashonaland Central (5877), Mashonaland East (9791), Mashonaland West (8566), Masvingo (10572), Ma-tabeleland North (4079), Matabeleland South (4993) and Midlands (7682).

The daily updates during the blitz highlighted various issues around electoral fatigue, knowledge gaps and increased focus on livelihoods or means for survival at the expense of civic participation.
We appreciate our partnership with ZEC in providing voter education material, tags and radio programs that interfaced the commission with citizens.

#EkhayaVote2023 also made efforts to observe the IDs Blitz and noted that the Registrar Office identity documents blitz also contributed immensely to the voter registration drive.

In light of the bottlenecks and several challenges noted during voter registration exercise, we kindly make recommendations below:

•    We implore the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to conduct a third mobile registration blitz to compensate for people who were unable to register in the 1st blitz and 2nd blitz because they did not have national identity documents.

•    We urge the Registrar General's Office to deploy more personnel at the outreach centres to deal with long queues and issues of limited numbers of citizen documents processed on a daily basis that has reportedly slowed down the process.

•    We encourage a waiver on some citizens such as those with foreign ancestral roots and those affected by Gukurahundi to allow them to acquire their identity documents during this outreach period in line with the Presidential sentiments made when he met CSQs in Matabeleland.

- ZEC to continue responding to requests for information by citizens and other stakeholders by devising a responsive mechanism for citizens to file their enquiries and get assistance expeditiously.

As EkhayaVote2023, we are delighted to see Bulawayo register the highest percentage gain of newly registered voters. Bulawayo went into exercise as the province with the lowest registered voters per estimated population - 47.7%.

We would like to thank CSOs for working tirelessly during this period despite many challenges. However, more should be done to get citizens registered especially the youth and females.

EkhayaVote2023 is a coalition of over 30 Civil Society Organisations working in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South.




Source - EkhayaVote2023
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2322 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days