Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | Views
ON the morning of June 16, 1976 more than 20 000 students from Soweto township took to the streets protesting the introduction of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in all South African schools.

The protest, known as the Soweto Uprising triggered three days of spirited protests that were met with fierce brutality by apartheid South African security forces who killed at least 176 unarmed students. Some put the figure at 700 and more than 4 000 injured. Up to this very day the day is commemorated in South Africa as National Youth Day.

Those spontaneous protests were triggered by the fact that the students were not happy with what the apartheid regime's new law,  and powerful as it was, it relented on introduction of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in all South African schools.

Back home on Monday, May 9, Zimbabwean students and their teachers have called for a national shutdown in protest against the skyrocketing cost of living in the country.

Although the government tells us that everything is well and the country is on course to becoming a middle-income economy by 2030, the situation on the ground is saying otherwise. While President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to "leave no one and no place behind" the situation on the ground is so dire that he needs to stop the train and allow the nation at large to get on board.

His train took off from the station in 2018 at such blistering speed that the majority of the population never had the chance to get on board and as it sped over the past four years it jettisoned many who failed to hold onto the speeding train.

It is, therefore, important for Mnangagwa and his government to heed the many stop, stop, stop cries from the nation which is stranded at the station.

Zimbabwe National Students Union national spokesperson Lenon Mazuru said: "As the student fraternity we are facing many challenges, we are saying the wages our parents are getting are not enough to cater for our fees. Policies which are in place are causing so much havoc, so much damage to the education sector. We need a lot of things which we are unable to afford."

It is also hoped that Mnangagwa and his government do not see this as a challenge to their power and unleash gun-totting security forces on the peaceful unarmed students, their teachers and parents. The students, their teachers and parents are only protesting over bread and butter issues. They just want affordable basics of life which include food, education and healthcare.

The shutdown, which has been called for speaks to the dire challenges facing the majority of ordinary Zimbabweans who desire a better life. The protest should not be met with police and army brutality. There is no need for anyone to be armed to the teeth because the protesters will not be armed. The shutdown is simply peaceful way of alerting the authorities that things are not okay out there.

So, please no guns and killing each other.

Silencing people who have grievances will only result in the government's name being further tarnished over human rights abuses at a time its image is already blemished following its past response to peaceful protests.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 913 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 856 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2338 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1073 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3279 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days