BCC needs complete overhaul

2 hrs ago | Views
WE all want and wish to see our beloved Bulawayo move up, but as far as I can see our city fathers are only in it for the money not for the people.

If you need proof of this just go to the revenue hall to pay your rates and water bills then you will understand what I am talking about. They totally have no regard or value for ratepayers time and welfare.

Last Wednesday, I stood in the queue with the elderly from 10:26am only to be saved at 4:11pm.

To my disappointment, there were only five counters open to save more than 800 ratepayers at a snail's pace, with so many Bulawayo City Council staff just loitering the hall, yet so many counters were closed.

It was so painful you could see ogogo behlezi pansi (old people seated on the floor). This is just unacceptable even Abel Muzorewa's Zimbabwe/Rhodesia had nothing like this. This was my first time to enter  revenue mall and pay my fathers bills.

If these people are not interested in saving us, can we please have an overhaul of all the staff, including the city fathers - councillors who just want our vote to feel their bellies, while they totally neglect us.

Imagine how much production hours have been lost by people queuing to pay rates.

Please, if council does  not want to open all the counters to save us, they should not expect pay rises.

They should just move out and make way for people who care for Bulawayo and its people.

Local Government minister July Moyo should intervene.

Shame on you guys, there is no where Bulawayo is going with such attitudes being exhibited by councillors and employees. The fathers can't even come out of their offices and see how pathetic ratepayers are being treated.

Please, give these jobs to people who have residents at heart.

Thank you, I cannot wait to see you all gone, there are many school leavers who can give us better services.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

Most Popular In 7 Days