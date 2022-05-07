Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans must rise above petty politics

3 hrs ago | Views
OUR failure to rise above the mediocrity of petty political party politics is the major reason why Zimbabwe is in shambles today.

As Zimbabweans, we have got accustomed to the tendency of looking at everything through political lenses.

We have allowed meaningless politics to divide us and, unfortunately, we simply cannot break free from these chains.

It is all about Zanu-PF or Citizens Coalition for Change or MDC, etc. This is the sad reality of our time.

This is the sad part of our politics. There is no middle ground in Zimbabwe.

And yet, we just cannot realise how unity can solve most problems bedevilling our nation in no time.

There is, thus, urgent need to bury our political differences for the sake of national progress.

If we rise above petty political differences, we will build a prosperous nation and enjoy better lives in the not-too-distant future.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Businessman busted in car sex with married lover

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Wifey tug on privates blacks out hubby

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Wafawafa' Zion prophets to cleanse school of sexually insatiable goblins

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chiza prays for Mahachi

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Man thrashes wife to death

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mugabe's empire is collapsing like a castle built on sand

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mthuli Ncube rubbishes Mnangagwa's economic hitmen conspiracy

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa guns for economic hitmen

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mtetwa ordered to stop disposing of controversial US$57k cash

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Ex-UK ambassador's Zanu-PF links exposed

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits asked for opinion about Chamisa as president

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

SA business group unhappy with rise of Zimbabwean expats

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa creates unprecedented chaos

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Foreign banks troop to Zimbabwe forex auction

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Outcry over insurance service gaps

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF's Matutu elbowed out of mine

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Salary erosion irks employees

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Rwanda genocide fugitive found buried at Mbudzi

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar worries industry

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

ILO to table findings on Zimbabwe mission

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe maintains neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Economic crisis: Hallmark of Mnangagwa's dismal failure

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Police buckles under pressure; bans use of hand-held spikes

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's law firm in wrangle over US$57 000 stash

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Joshua Nkomo Airport saga: Govt in U-turn

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa challenger remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'PG sitting on 265 graft cases'

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

High Court says 'Billboard' saga to go for trial

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Is this the promised Canaan?

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Legislators letting citizens down

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Apostolic sect leader charged with rape

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

O-Level results out

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa mourns death of Sheikh Khalifa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man arrested smuggling R3, 5 million vehicle into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Elvis Nyathi's killers granted R3000 bail

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bosso bosses put money on Mandla

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Govt cracks down on speculators

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Zimbabwe rainfall season ends'

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa meets Indian billionaire

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

ZRP instantly outlaws use of spikes

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Five people perish in a Toyota Wish accident

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Late Mbinga's son violence lands in court

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Bank lending freeze targets big corporates enjoying 'arbitrage profits'

7 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days