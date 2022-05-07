Zimbabweans must rise above petty politics

Opinion / Columnist

OUR failure to rise above the mediocrity of petty political party politics is the major reason why Zimbabwe is in shambles today.As Zimbabweans, we have got accustomed to the tendency of looking at everything through political lenses.We have allowed meaningless politics to divide us and, unfortunately, we simply cannot break free from these chains.It is all about Zanu-PF or Citizens Coalition for Change or MDC, etc. This is the sad reality of our time.This is the sad part of our politics. There is no middle ground in Zimbabwe.And yet, we just cannot realise how unity can solve most problems bedevilling our nation in no time.There is, thus, urgent need to bury our political differences for the sake of national progress.If we rise above petty political differences, we will build a prosperous nation and enjoy better lives in the not-too-distant future.