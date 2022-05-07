Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is this the promised Canaan?

3 hrs ago | Views
AM trying to write this article under a tree where there is shaky network on a Saturday afternoon.

There is no electricity, so the vibe that usually punctuates our nearby Chikwanha shopping centre in Chitungwiza is notably absent.

The quietness resembles that of the graveyard because the owners cannot afford using generators. The nearby Damview, which used to be a hive of activity, especially on weekends, is literally deserted.

There is no water and sewer stench is all over. I feel pity for the revellers who are showing they cannot do without the "wise waters".

Beer has been priced out of the reach of many.

Many are resorting to take-me-quick brews.

Shoppers are moving from one shop to another, window-shopping. Many shops are selling their products in hard currency. For those accepting electronic money as a form of payment, prices are exorbitant.

There is fuel at all nearby service stations. No queues, but there is a catch. Fuel is being sold in hard currency only.

This comes at a time Zimbabweans are receiving their salaries in worthless local currency. Memories of the hyperinflationary 2008 era are being re-ignited.

Corruption is tearing Zimbabwe's moral fabric. And our leaders are at sea. One is bound to ask: Why are we here?

Is this the Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised prior to the 2018 elections?

What are the entry points to a vibrant economy?

Who is going to turn around this economy when Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has decided to be a spin doctor of the second republic?

Who is going to turn around the economy when all accessories of economic transformation are dead?

Zimbabweans, especially the working class, are struggling to feed their families; long hours of load-shedding, 72 hours of water rationing and the unavailability of drugs in public hospitals sum up what people are experiencing each day.

Certainly, this is not the Zimbabwe Mnangagwa promised ahead of elections.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Businessman busted in car sex with married lover

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Wifey tug on privates blacks out hubby

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Wafawafa' Zion prophets to cleanse school of sexually insatiable goblins

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chiza prays for Mahachi

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Man thrashes wife to death

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mugabe's empire is collapsing like a castle built on sand

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mthuli Ncube rubbishes Mnangagwa's economic hitmen conspiracy

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa guns for economic hitmen

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mtetwa ordered to stop disposing of controversial US$57k cash

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Ex-UK ambassador's Zanu-PF links exposed

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe army recruits asked for opinion about Chamisa as president

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

SA business group unhappy with rise of Zimbabwean expats

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa creates unprecedented chaos

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Foreign banks troop to Zimbabwe forex auction

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Outcry over insurance service gaps

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF's Matutu elbowed out of mine

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Salary erosion irks employees

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Rwanda genocide fugitive found buried at Mbudzi

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar worries industry

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

ILO to table findings on Zimbabwe mission

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe maintains neutral stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Economic crisis: Hallmark of Mnangagwa's dismal failure

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Police buckles under pressure; bans use of hand-held spikes

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa's law firm in wrangle over US$57 000 stash

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Joshua Nkomo Airport saga: Govt in U-turn

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa challenger remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'PG sitting on 265 graft cases'

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

High Court says 'Billboard' saga to go for trial

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Legislators letting citizens down

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

Zimbabweans must rise above petty politics

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

Apostolic sect leader charged with rape

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

O-Level results out

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa mourns death of Sheikh Khalifa

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man arrested smuggling R3, 5 million vehicle into Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Elvis Nyathi's killers granted R3000 bail

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Bosso bosses put money on Mandla

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Govt cracks down on speculators

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

'Zimbabwe rainfall season ends'

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa meets Indian billionaire

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

ZRP instantly outlaws use of spikes

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Five people perish in a Toyota Wish accident

5 hrs ago | 593 Views

Late Mbinga's son violence lands in court

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Bank lending freeze targets big corporates enjoying 'arbitrage profits'

7 hrs ago | 730 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days