Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | Views
THE Registrar-General's Office has warned the public to be wary of a fake website used by fraudsters to swindle online passport applicants of their hard-earned cash.

The account claims to be the official account of the RG's office yet it is not.

In a statement, the RG's office warned the public against using any third parties as they might end up losing their cash.

"The Civil Registry Department has learnt of a fake website, www.zimpassport.online (Central Registry-Apply for Zimbabwean Passport) purporting to provide online passport application services to members of the public. The account is misrepresented as the official account and used to swindle applicants of their hard-earned money.

"The Civil Registry Department dissociates itself from the website and cautions public members against seeking services through the website. The department will not be held accountable for any loss or prejudice that may be suffered by engaging the fake website," reads the statement.

Currently, the Civil Registry Department is only offering an online booking facility availed for the convenience of citizens and not an online payment service through PayPal.

"Members of the public are hereby, advised to approach our designated offices or embassies in the case of our citizens based in the diaspora. We urge our citizens to rely on verified information which the department disseminates through its official website www.rg.gov.zw and social media platforms".

Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans living outside the country and needing to apply online for the recently introduced e-passport were recently urged to be wary of fraudsters masquerading as employees or agents of the Registrar General's Office.

The fraudsters, who were said to be most active in South Africa where there is a large Zimbabwean community, are using social media platforms with fake websites, Facebook pages, and WhatsApp numbers with official-sounding names to fleece passport seekers of their hard-earned cash.

Zimbabweans can now apply and pay for the newly-introduced e-passport online and this has seen the emergence of fraudsters who are claiming that they can facilitate the issuance of passports and other national documents.

But the Government has recruited no agents to either issue or obtain any national documents on its behalf.

These documents include passports, IDs, birth certificates, and driver's licenses among others.

The fraudsters, some of whom have been identified in South Africa through the platforms that they have been advertising from, have duped several people of thousands of United States dollars and South African rands through such practices.

Most charge from US$200 and above.

Some of the platforms being used are: Makombe Passport Official Facebook page, Zimbabwe Passport and ZSP Permit Renewal Facebook page, Express E-Passports for Zimbabweans Abroad Facebook page, 24Hr Zimbabwe E-Passports Facebook Page, WhatsApp number +263781279790, Zim Passport in SA Facebook page and Zim Passport Online Facebook page. Others are https//zimpassports.online/index.html: applications@zimpassports.online, landline +263 242 792751, Capitec Bank, Account number 1653729757.

None of these are the official Zimbabwe Government websites that are used for legitimate passport requests.

In an advisory note in March, the Zimbabwe Embassy and its consulates in Cape Town and Johannesburg said it had come to their attention that these platforms were advertising on social media. After checking with the Registrar General's Office in Harare, the platforms have been identified as scams.

The Consulate said these scammers and criminal elements continue to heartlessly fleece unsuspecting applicants of their hard-earned cash.

To avoid being conned, Zimbabwe nationals have been urged to use official communication such as the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage (Twitter handle: @Moha_Zim, contact details on +263 242 702 295-9 and +263 242 708 384) and the Zimbabwe Consulate Cape Town (+27 21 461 1994-5; +27 84 829 0441; +27 84790 9230 or Email; zimconsulatecpt@gmail.com  or appointments@zimconsulatecpt.co.za

Other official sites, addresses, and numbers are the Zimbabwe Consulate: Johannesburg (Facebook Page: Zimbabweconsulate Boeing Road Bedfordview; Twitter handle: @Zimbabweconsulatejhb; WhatsApp +27 82 82 49435, Phone +27 11 615 5879 or +27 11 037 3400; Email admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za or website www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za.

Source - The Herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Passport, #Fke, #Prowl

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bike thief jailed

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days