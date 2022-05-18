Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

2 hrs ago | Views
I always find statements by Zimbabwe's ruling establishment, urging us to be united, quite mind-boggling - since, as far as I can tell, Zimbabweans are some of the most united people on a continent riddled with conflicts induced by divisions and hatred, usually fueled by tribal, religious, and political differences.


So, what I do not understand is - from where do those in power in Zimbabwe get the idea that we are divided - and, as such, need to be encouraged to unite!

In fact, except for a few political sycophants and brainwashed thugs - who appear blinded by their brainless, and usually drug and alcohol-motivated, loyalty, and are always ready to be used by their leaders to commit horrendous murderous crimes - most Zimbabweans have absolutely no hard feelings against each other, more so on account of political affiliation.

We are pretty mature in that regard!

I am sure, those in power would be shocked to learn that, we can sit, eat, and chat together, regardless of our political persuasions, without any acrimony, animosity or resorting to violence and barbarism.

It may even interest those running the affairs of Zimbabwe to learn that, contrary to the disingenuous support they are deceived into believing they had from a significant portion of Zimbabweans - most probably, from those seeking to curry favors and opportunities from authorities - I, personally, have actually never come across anyone (on a one-on-one basis, without anyone trying to play to the gallery) who blamed sanctions, saboteurs, or regime change agents for the untold economic suffering we are enduring in this country.

I dare challenge any one out there, who has ever stood in a bank, supermarket, or ZUPCO queue, and has ever heard someone pointing the figure for our unimaginable poverty to some foreign force!

Zimbabwean are united!

We know who exactly are the authors of our misery, and the ruination of our beloved country.

We may, obviously, have those (for good reason) who are too frightened to speak out against a regime notorious for its savagery and wickedness - but, that does not take away the fact that they know what is really going on, and in all likelihood say it behind closed doors.

As such, when those in power urge us to be united, what really would they be talking about?

Or, what they are actually saying is that we should all be ruling ZANU PF genuine supporters, who see absolutely nothing wrong with the looting of our national resources for the ruling elite's self-enrichment, whilst the majority wallow in abject poverty - who will stand behind their abusers without any questions asked!

I deliberately used the term "genuine supporters", because it is common knowledge that most of those who purport to be ZANU PF members are simply pretenders - who are after what ever they can get from the establishment, in order to feed themselves and their families, but likely vote for the opposition during election time!

No wonder, even polling stations situated at police, prison, and military camps - infamous for their brutal repression of the opposition - recorded victories for the CCC during the recent parliamentary and local government by-elections, held on March 26, 2022.

What those in power mean by "Zimbabweans needing to be united" is a desire for a docile and subservient citizenry - which does not, and can not, stand up and speak out for itself, even in the midst of brazen violation of their basic rights by those who hold the reins of power.

Well, I have both good and bad news for the Zimbabwe authorities.

Let me start with the good news - we are already united as Zimbabweans.

However, the bad news (at least, for only the ruling elite) is that, we are united against them!

And, I am sure they already know this - which explains the relentless calls for unity, coupled with unparalleled ruthlessness against any who may express dissent, or support the opposition.

Why intimidate, victimize, or brutalize a population that is behind them, and supports them all the way - if not because they know truth, which is that: the people the fed up, and have had enough of their indescribable suffering, and want to set themselves free from the bondages shackling them to seemingly endless impoverishment?

Enough is certainly enough - and, Zimbabweans are more united than ever in fighting for a better life for our nation, against a greedy, power-hungry, and blood-thirsty regime.

All that is left now, is for us to finally tear off the fear that has crippled us for far too long - and, unite in courageously standing up for what is rightfully ours...our dignity!

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Bike thief jailed

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt throws industry under the bus

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bullish on Zupco viability

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe has enough sugar

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Minister Karoro remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Man waves organ at women in church

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man found dead after beer drink

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

No fans charged for Barbourfields Stadium melee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Prophet comes to 'locked' man's rescue

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Granny begs for quickie in court

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Co-tenants in court over 'toilet sex'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Father-in-law in court for demanding money from son-in-law

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

MDC-T ordered to pay Khupe aide's outstanding benefits

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa turns to Polad for economic solutions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fuel prices up, again after govt pledged to lower the pump price

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Teachers demands for US$540 salaries misleading: Mthuli

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe has failed to implement electoral reforms: EU

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Over 500 000 Zimbabwe immigrants were forced to return home'

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zinara raises tollgate fees

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mudenda rapped over Gukurahundi 'election project'

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Witness pins Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bosso eye Soma-Phiri for interim coach

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for smuggling explosives into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean UK mayor pledges to scout for investment

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Blitz targets top-of-the-range cars

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Deputy minister arrested for inputs theft

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

42 000 litres of petrol lost as truck overturns

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Fake e-passport agents on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe: Class IN itself versus Class FOR itself

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to become regional vaccines manufacturing hub

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe healthcare bleeds amid mass nurse exodus

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after more than week in custody

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange gets passport office

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Import licences on seven grocery items removed

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

Karoro to spend weekend in remand

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

If ED genuinely 'listening president' he should engage ordinary citizens in open debate, discussions, and dialogue!

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Boardroom coup to topple Matabele leader backfires on Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 439 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days