Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Who is Sabotaging Our President?

3 hrs ago | Views
As activists and people of Zimbabwe, we are disheartened to learn that there are persons who are sabotaging economic policies that are being made by the government causing massive suffering to us the poor people and the economy at large.

Why are Zambabweans and in particular politicians, human rights defenders, CSOs and Academias avoiding  asking this  pertinent question, Who Is Sabotaging The President?? On several occasions the CEO of Zimbabwe, President Munangagwa, has raised alarmed over saboteurs, is it not a call for action from all of us. Is our silence not speaking volumes!!
Are we part of the problem or we are beneficiaries in this whole matrix.?

I believe we all have responsibility to defend the cause of our country, the President is only voted to lead us not to retire us from taking our responsibility to defend the interests of our nation. Our president as a result introduced some counter measures including the Suspension of lending which has now been uplifted. Believing in the capacity of our government, we are sure that measure was made to unearth some lending and borrowing that was affecting the economy. We know that large sums of money have were being lend or borrowed for the sole reason of buying US$ on the streets. We know street forex dealers who get this money 'float'  from their 'handlers' to buy this forex in the streets. This we witnessed and experienced even in the First Republic.

Any person or persons who sabotage the President's is directly sabotaging the whole Nation and thus number 1 enemy of the State. It's criminal to act not in the best interest of the people. It's evil to quickly get rich at the expense of millions of fellow Zimbabweans, plunging them at the deep end.

As patriotic activists in Zimbabwe and citizens, it is a duty for us to defend our President and the Nation from the malcontents sabotaging him and the Nation. We can not sit back and allow these elements to continue with these crimes against Zimbabweans. The people deserve to know and react within the confines of the law.

His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa, who is sabotaging you the Head of State and Government and the people of Zimbabwe?

"Tendayi Mudehwe is the founding Director of Zimbabwe Activists Alliance (ZAA) and is writing in her personal capacity as pro- Zimbabwe Activist whose sole interests is in Saving & Serving Dzimbahwe"

Source - Lynnete T Mudehwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Mash-Central abandons Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Police conduct awareness campaigns on gender-based violence and Human trafficking

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

77 goats die at LSU due to procurement malpractices

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

'We'll get him dead or alive': Reid's Mpiranya trail to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Zacc investigates Nssa corruption

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Noic boss under corruption probe

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa to compensate 160,000 more war veterans, ex-detainees

6 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Ezekiel Guti University in enrolment scandal

7 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zimbabwe rubbishes Biti's claim that it harboured Rwandan genocide fugitive

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger wins major battle

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

'Fresh plot' to derail Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa not doing enough, says US

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sex 'booster' takes Harare by storm

8 hrs ago | 1123 Views

'Thieving' deputy minister spends weekend behind bars

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

July Moyo dragged into stand row

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Walk the talk on reforms

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Hit hard by storms and forest loss, Zimbabweans building stronger homes

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF political commissar buried

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dynamos fined US$2,000 for stadium skirmishes

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Kombis ready for return

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Catholic Bishop

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bulawayo Town Clerk blasts local companies

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Man dies after drug overdose

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Good riddance as Chiyangwa ends COSAFA tenure

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

NGOs plot to unsettle Zimbabwe exposed

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on fake nationalism

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Councils dig in as residents cry foul

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe candidate for top UN body ready for elections

8 hrs ago | 52 Views

'Davos meeting a major breakthrough'

8 hrs ago | 49 Views

Watch ZTN on DStv Channel 294

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe police recognised for excellence

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimdollar, US dollar use to stay

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo reindustrialisation ongoing

8 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Zimbabwe Reserve Bank is not creating money'

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Dembare suspend Ndiraya

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Teenager breaks into econet shop steals property

21 hrs ago | 771 Views

Bike thief jailed

21 hrs ago | 385 Views

Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

21 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's govt announcement on 4 000 teachers recruited is a joke

22 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zimbabwe's Zifa lining foreign coach

22 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chief designate succumbs to bee-attack

22 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Zanu-PF leadership snubs hero Maunganidze's burial

22 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Zimbabweans are very united - hating a regime that impoverishes us doesn't mean we're divided!

22 hrs ago | 232 Views

Komichi, Mudzuri names feature in MDC-T takeover bid

22 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Government salary deductions rile civil servants

22 hrs ago | 546 Views

Rwanda, Zimbabwe relations in spotlight

22 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zimbabwe ignores colonials masters' poll recommendations

22 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chiwenga's Indonesia visit sends shivers

22 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Fraudsters registering fake domains including for Zimbabwe passports

22 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days