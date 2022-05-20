Justice Wadyajena: A liability to the vision of the new dispensation

Opinion / Columnist

President' Emmerson Mnangagwa and the new dispensation are working tirelessly to build Zimbabwe brick by brick. It is surprising that Midlands politician who claims to be very close to President ED Mnangagwa is at the forefront of derailing the work and momentum of the new dispensation.Justice Mayor Wadyajena was born in Bulawayo on the 19th of November 1980. He took over Gokwe Nembudziya constituency from seasoned politician and hard worker Flora Buka using underhanded means and claims that he had the backing of President ED Mnangagwa against Flora Buka.Justice Mayor Wadyajena engineered false allegations against seasoned ZANU PF member Flora Buka. Mayor made sure that Buka was accused of sabotaging government programmes in the Midlands province, convening unsanctioned meetings and allegations of her urging her supporters to chant divisive slogans.She also faced false charges of abducting Womens League members and forcing them to elect her in the run-up to the league's national conference.Buka was subsequently handed a five-year suspension in 2015 by the Zanu-PF and the suspension was lifted in December 2016 when the party realized that these were false allegations. The party never took any action against Wadyajena who had engineered these false accusations against the formidable Flora Buka.Justice Mayor Wadyajena used his proximity to President ED Mnangagwa to grab power in Gokwe Nembudziya.Justice Mayor Wadyajena is in the habit of using his name dropping skills to get contracts for his Mayor logistics and Mayor construction businesses.The flamboyant Zanu PF legislator and businessman Justice Mayor Wadyajena's construction company, Mayor Contracting, recently derailed the new dispensation's road rehabilitation program. Mayor's company had its contract for the rehabilitation of roads in Mashonaland West province terminated over poor workmanship and failure to meet set deadlines.The decision was made after Mashonaland West provincial roads engineer Simbarashe wrote to Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development permanent secretary Theodius Chinyanga recommending that the contract be cancelled since the company had done only 25% of the job.The project engineer, acting in terms of clause 65(1) (e) of ZGCC4, hereby writes to the employer certifying that the contractor, Mayor Contracting Pvt Ltd, contracted to carry out the above mentioned contract has failed to perform according to the conditions of the contract. It is the opinion of the project engineer that the contractor is unable to to execute the works according to the approved programme of works," the letter, dated January 22, reads.President ED Mnangagwa and the new dispensation are building roads and focusing on infrastructure development while Wadyajena who claims to be close to the President gets a contract to demonstrate his patriotism and he lets the new dispensation down by doing a shoddy job.Mayor goes on to further dent the image of the new dispensation by importing a luxury vehicle worth 400 000usd and not paying tax for the vehicle , an offence that had Douglas Tapfuma a presidential aide locked up. Luckily Mayor Wadyajena managed to work his way out of the Lamborghini saga.Recently he has been embroiled in an unnecessary fight with the Borrowdale Brooke property management and his neighbors.President ED Mnangagwa has preached living in peace , unity and harmony while Mayor Wadyajena does the exact opposite and claims to be mentored by President ED Mnangagwa.Justice Mayor Wadyajena is a divisive character who abuses his relationship with President ED Mnangagwa for selfish gains and that should come to an end.Wadyajena has failed to serve the people of Gokwe Nembudziya and he has equally failed to serve the new dispensation diligently with dignity and Honour.Mayor Wadyajena needs to go the Chitepo school of ideology and learn how to serve the people and learn how to lead and live with the people in a manner that does not bring the party and the President into disrepute. Lameck RangwaniGokwe NembudziyaResident