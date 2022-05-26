Why do Zim Christians believe in God's protection only against other ordinary citizens but terrified of resisting brutal regime?

Opinion / Columnist

It is always inspiring listening to fellow Christians proving their powerful emotion-filled testimonies over their lack of fear of the devil and any who may work with him against them, as well as an admirable staunch belief in the overwhelming protection shielding them, provided by our Almighty Jehovah God, through His beloved Son, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Truthfully, there can never be anything more comforting and strengthening than such unparalleled faith in an All-Powerful God, who has all authority in heaven and earth - in whom we place all our hope, and lives.Yet, there is one peculiar aspect of this seemingly unsurpassed faith that I always find particularly unsettling.In private, my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ - as with all other Zimbabweans suffering immeasurably under the apparently unending economic challenges facing the country - seem not to have any difficulties freely expressing their utter revulsion and outrage over the ruling elite's sickening propensity to loot our nation's resources, unbelievable mismanagement, and incompetence, as the main drivers behind the population's untold impoverishment.Yet, when it matters most, these same Christians - who appear unfazed and unraveled by anything under the face of the planet – incredibly, tremble and shake in their boots, at the very thought of speaking up for themselves, and standing firm against an exploitative and malicious regime, which has absolutely zero regard for the people they are supposed to lead.Are we not mandated by the very same God we ostensibly believe in, to: "open our mouths for the voiceless, in the cause of all who are condemned…and plead the cause of the poor and needy"? [Proverbs 31:8 and 9]As such, where does that leave us, when we are too petrified of our oppressors and tormentors, to the extent that we fail to do what is expected of us?Are we not letting down God, whom we preach about, and love telling everyone we serve?In fact, whatsoever happened to those beautiful scriptures we fondly quote - such as, "no weapon fashioned against me shall prosper", or "though I walk through the shadow of death, I fear no evil" - or, do these only work when applied against a fellow neighbor, or church mate, or relatives, or colleagues, who, in the broader scheme of things are not really all that frightening?Does, what seemed like unflinching faith, suddenly evaporate when faced with a more powerful and menacing foe?What impression and testimony are we, therefore, giving the world - that, our supposedly Almighty God is only All Mighty when confronted by ordinary citizens - but, totally ineffective and impotent against a brutal heinous regime?I honestly do not understand!Let us never hide our cowardice behind flimsy excuses as "God commanding us to submitting to those in authority, as He appoints them" [Romans 13:1] - yet, how many of us subject themselves to others also in authority, such as our supervisors and managers at work, or wives to their husbands, without question, even when their actions and governance are against God's own commandments?Are these not also in authority - more so, when the same scriptures even go as far as commanding "wives to submit to their own husbands" [Ephesians 5:22]?Yet, even the author of these biblical verses, Paul, was himself eventually arrested on account of disobeying and standing his ground in face of authorities, whose decrees for him (and other Apostles) not to preach the name of Jesus Christ, were clearly counter their faith and beliefs.As such, when our God orders us to, "open our mouths for the voiceless, in the cause of all who are condemned…and plead the cause of the poor and needy" – should we not be seen similarly standing our ground against any in authority who may desire to stifle us?Should we, like Paul and his fellow Apostles, not also be prepared to face the wrath of those in authority – for our faith and beliefs?Submission and being subservient are completely two different things – which should never be confused.Submission entails respect and honor, yet an individual not compromising on his beliefs and principles – but, subservience means being obsequiously submissive, which borders on servitude and slavery.Nonetheless, what we witness nowadays is totally shocking, and an affront to God Himself, whom we claim to serve, and trust in – since, not only are we willfully disregarding His commands, but doing so primarily as a result of pure fear of those in power.Is our Lord and Savior not seated on the right hand of our Heavenly Father – "far above all principality, and power, and might and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age but also in that which is to come" [Ephesians 1:21]?So, what exactly should we be frightened of?If anything, what point would our faith be, if we are not ready even to die for the cause of the Word of God?For those who may not know – the things I write nearly on a daily basis are never on behalf, or for the benefit of any political entity or ambitions, but strictly as an act of total obedience to my Holy Father Jehovah God.As Christians, it is imperative for each and every one of us – and, I do not mean church leaders, but all of us as followers of Christ – to unflinchingly and fearlessly "open our mouths for the voiceless, in the cause of all who are condemned…and plead the cause of the poor and needy".Let our supposed courage and faith in God's protection not be a mockery to Him, as powerful and effective enough only in the face of jealousy relative – yet, absolutely useless against a brutal oppressive regime.Indeed, we are commanded to respect and honor those in authority – but, our God does not expect us to compromise on our faith, and what He has mandated us.© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. 