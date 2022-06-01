ZANU PF internal challenges a blessing for Chamisa in Mashonaland Central

Opinion / Columnist

Mashonaland Central is home to Madzibaba veShanduko real name Godfrey Karembera who hails from Guruve. Madzibaba veShanduko and several Citizens for Change have descended upon Mashonaland Central as Chamisa keeps his eyes on the 2023 election.Chamisa has been moving methodically in areas he lost in 2018. Chamisa took a heavy drubbing in Mashonaland Central where his outfit failed to win a single parliamentary seat.President Mnangagwa won the 2018 polls with 50.8% of the vote against Chamisa's 44.3%, giving Mnangagwa the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Mnangagwa won six of the country's ten provinces, while Chamisa won four, including the two metropolitan provinces, Harare and Bulawayo.Chamisa is now capitalizing on ZANU PF's internal problems in Mashonaland Central which have opened room for Chamisa to maneuver on the ground.In Mt Darwin ZANU PF supporters are disgruntled that their district has been left out. Mt Darwin normally has a prominent political figure representing the area within the echelons of power, from Joyce Mujuru to Saviour Kasukuwere and now the area only has James Makamba who has been left out in the cold.Mazowe is heavily contested and likely to face challenges as ZANU PF supporters are not happy with Kazembe Kazembe and his leadership in the area.Muzarabani faces its own problems with Soda Zhemu being accused of abusing party supporters, and his office for personal gain.Bindura hangs by a thread as Kenneth Musanhi and his allies face an internal onslaught from Kazembe Kazembe and his inner circle.Guruve is slowly turning into yellow territory as Madzibaba veShanduko and his circle move door to door spreading the Ngapinde hake Mukomana gospel.Kazembe Kazembe has been accused of failing to mobilize support for party programs and he has been accused of fighting everyone thereby alienating himself from the party's traditional support base.A number of complaints have been forwarded to different structures and organs of the party and the party has ignored Mashonaland Central.Chamisa is now on the ground in the province, reading the mood and making a play for ZANU PF's traditional stronghold. The party is self sabotaging in Mashonaland Central and creating disgruntled supporters who might choose to stay at home and not vote or offer a protest vote as a cry for help.Chamisa's recent attempt to hijack a funeral in Mazowe is a clear sign that Mukomana has his eyes set on Mashonaland Central as he seeks to narrow the margin between him and Mnangagwa in the province.Recently CCC SG Chalton Hwende announced a goat project initiated by CCC which is likely to win over a few votes in areas such as Guruve , Dotito, Rushinga among others.Chamisa needs to narrow the 6.5% margin and he is working strategically to capitalize on ZANU PF's internal challenges. ZANU PF can choose to ignore the moves in Mashonaland Central or act on solving the challenges. If the party does not resolve its internal challenges then CCC will gain ground.