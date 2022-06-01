Ingwebu Breweries workers cry foul

Opinion / Columnist

Ingwebu Breweries Employees, are said to have Applied for a Strike against their Managing Director Mr Dumisani Mhlanga , and the Human Resources Manager Dumisani Moyo , the Board of Directors, who are being backed by , the Bulawayo town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube last week, After trying to negotiate for their salaries unsuccessfully, due to delays in their salaries which were to be paid in March and April when the inflation was at $180rtgs per Dollar by then.The workers allege that when they had a meeting with the Human Resources Manager Mr Dumisani Moyo ,he agreed to pay their Salaries in forex , but he later payed the wage bill in Zimbabwe Dollar which by now is at $500rtgs per USD on the parrarel market without increasing the March and April salaries , this resulted in the lowest paid employee getting his salary equivalent to only $60 USD yet in much it was worth almost three times that, while the company's middle management haven't received their salaries to date.It's now four months since they were last paid, last week the Finance manager Mr Bongani Ncube resigned from Ingwebu under unclear circumstances , surprisingly he was given a Toyota GD6 , which angered, the Employees and wanted to know the reason why was he given that expensive car when he didn't even serve 2 years within the organization?The other grievances are the seemingly blink future of the Brewery under their care , which is now on the brink of collapse, some of the Sorghum famers haven't been paid for their Sorghum which they gave the Brewery on credit, since last year.The employees want ZACC, Bulawayo Councilors, Bulawayo residents Association, and External audit to investigate corruption at the company to save the Brewery.Mthwakazi Republic Party is in possession of minutes as well as some suspicious transactions, the people's party have previously approached BCC management over this matter and the BCC promised to give us a copy of the report, to date nothing has been done.The Ingwebu Breweries employees approached us to help them, since unionism in Zimbabwe is now dead. As a party that seeks to protect, promote and defend the interest of Matabeleland, we have no choice but to do the best we can to protect our people.Workers suspect that something is happening , it is believed that Mr Dumisani Moyo the Human Resources Manager is milking the Brewery and developing his Esigodini Rural area renovating schools building Bridges , building homes for people , with the suspected company money . It is even said he wants to contest as a Member of Parliament on behalf of ZANU PF in Esigodini, other managers are said to be building Town houses for themselves. The workers are asking for the intervention of authorities.May all the people of Bulawayo unite and save the Brewery and our city council, said one of the employees on condition of anomnity.The workers further alleges that the BCC Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube is protecting his ZANU PF boys, at Ingwebu Breweries thus why he is failing to take action.The workers further alleges that the mealie meal that is used to brew beer comes from Harare, while there are mealie meal producers just less than two hundred metres from Ingwebu's premises.Workers also said a Honde Andrew was given Burombo Bar to use as a front for Mr Mhlanga at the expense of Ingwebu workers and Bulawayo residents.Dumisani Moyo is said to have recently held a massive wedding where he took all the beer in stock at Ingwebu and gave people for free at Esigodini rural, where he is busy campaigning.The HR is said to have employed Shona people and made them permanent while the locals continue to sign contracts and are fired willy nil.