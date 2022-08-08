Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

Opinion / Columnist

From The 1964 Zidube farm battle in Kezi & The 1966 Senoia Battle in Chinhoyi, though others may beg to differ, the muzzle of a gun sounded its arrival on our motherland, our great grandparents, grandparents, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives to bring freedom and dignity for all Zimbabweans.

Source - Nontokozo Malaba Ncube

