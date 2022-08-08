Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

2 hrs ago | Views
From The 1964 Zidube farm battle in Kezi & The 1966 Senoia Battle in Chinhoyi, though others may beg to differ, the muzzle of a gun sounded its arrival on our motherland, our great grandparents, grandparents, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters sacrificed their lives to bring freedom and dignity for all Zimbabweans.


As we continue to celebrate the heroes living and the deceased, were their efforts and sacrifices worth the outcome?We commemorate our brave heroes and heroines, that fought for a more just society, one without brutality, corruption, discrimination, prejudice, social classes, and racism.

Upon reflection, in modern day Zimbabwe, such hopes, dreams and aspirations seem to be now in vain.

An independent nation whose people are in chains at the hands of their supposed guardians. Joshua Mgabuko Nkomo and many other are surely turning in their graves, for the sons and daughters of the gallant soil who now toil as slaves and servants under the oppressive black government who swore to protect and guard them. The heritage of the liberation struggle has been tarnished and forever tainted by those who were meant to give Zimbabweans a better life.

The legacy of a greater nation has died through empty slogans, "Pasi Naningi"Empty sloganeering has been our death bed where all our dreams have been crucified.

Perhaps our heroes ignored the obvious signs shown by most Pan African leaders in their tendencies for dictatorship, believing that no one would enjoy in the suffering of fellow Africans but Alas!! Poverty, a captured justice system and a tottering economy seems to be the fruits of those that dare to speak out.

The button sticks and riot gear has become mightier than the pen and the ballot.

As we continue to celebrate Heroes' Day let's ask ourselves,Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes & heroines fought for?Hopefully the sun will rise again. #RegisterToVoteZw#ZanuPFMustGo #ZimbabweansLivesMatter

Source - Nontokozo Malaba Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

8 hrs ago | 6320 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

15 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

17 hrs ago | 5109 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

17 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

18 hrs ago | 3388 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

18 hrs ago | 1414 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 762 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

18 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

18 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

18 hrs ago | 458 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

18 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

18 hrs ago | 150 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

18 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

18 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

18 hrs ago | 317 Views

We know our heroes

18 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Zimbabwe a friend to all, an enemy to none'

18 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe next stop on Lewis Hamilton's African holiday?

08 Aug 2022 at 23:25hrs | 4723 Views

Mnangagwa honours Mugabe enemies Sithole, Chikerema

08 Aug 2022 at 23:17hrs | 4390 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife battles life-threatening lymphoedema

08 Aug 2022 at 23:16hrs | 996 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai deserves national hero status, says Mafume

08 Aug 2022 at 23:16hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans Chamisa documentary

08 Aug 2022 at 23:15hrs | 1620 Views

Robber, poachers arrested

08 Aug 2022 at 23:14hrs | 688 Views

Mnangagwa gains more ground in Mazowe

08 Aug 2022 at 21:20hrs | 3193 Views

Zanu-PF full of thieves, says Jabulani Sibanda

08 Aug 2022 at 20:28hrs | 2781 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

08 Aug 2022 at 13:48hrs | 439 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

08 Aug 2022 at 12:51hrs | 999 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

08 Aug 2022 at 12:37hrs | 5625 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

08 Aug 2022 at 05:53hrs | 3764 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 7874 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1205 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1810 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 1614 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 4106 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 572 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 1588 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 2773 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 2000 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 407 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 554 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 429 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 364 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 412 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days