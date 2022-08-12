If the situation in Zimbabwe is Mnangagwa's best then the entire government needs to resign!

Opinion / Columnist

Whilst we were still in school, there were always two groups of students who performed dreadfully

There were those who were unquestionably academically gifted - but, due to their lack of seriousness, maybe coupled by laziness and even mischievousness - their grades had dismally dropped, and were always failing.Then, there were the ones whom teachers could see tried their utmost best - attentively listened to their educators, religiously did their assignments, and spent hours studying and revising their work - yet, still never managed to attain good marks.The latter was the group that teachers in our day tried to assist, as best as they could - including, giving them special attention, and investing their time in extra lessons (they were absolutely free those days) - however, in the end, the examination results remained poor, and it was undoubted that there was nothing else anyone could do.Everyone had to accept - as difficult and tragic as it was - that try as they could, the academic world was clearly not for them, and they had to explore other avenues in life.Then, there was the former group.As these were more promising - and, all the teachers and fellow students were aware that the only reason they were not performing well, was on account of their own lack of seriousness - it was not easy to give up on them, since all involved knew they could do better.They were always given more chances to prove themselves - of course, with some disciplinary measures on the side, as motivation.When I look at the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa government, and how they have woefully failed to shine - driving Zimbabwe further and further down the abyss of economic ruination - I find myself wondering, just which group of those not performing well they belong.Is it the first - in that, they are not doing their best, and messing up, as a result of their own lacklustre approach to duty - but, can definitely do much better?Or, is it the second group - who are truly trying their best, yet finding the going too tough?As far as I am concerned, if what we are witnessing in Zimbabwe is the best the Mnangagwa regime can produce - characterized by severe economic turmoil, which has led millions of Zimbabweans down the path of abject poverty - then, there is clearly no hope for this government, and they need to step aside, find other pursuits in life that they are good at, and give others a chance.What else are we to say, when we hear the president and his people, repeatedly crying and moaning over the 'heinous sanctions that have been an albatross around the neck of Zimbabwe's economy' for the past two decades?Therefore, if those entrusted with running the affairs of the country, and finding lasting solutions to these 'albatrosses around our necks' cannot come up with a workable permanent answer in twenty years - then, what are we to say?Is this not clearly a case of complete unmitigated failure?Have they not been telling us that they have been working tirelessly and extremely hard in solving our nation's challenges - which have caused untold suffering and poverty amongst the population?So, does it not go without saying that, if this is the Mnangagwa regime's best - then, there is nothing else they can do, and there is nothing else for the nation to hope for?As with our schooling days, I would rather have positive expectations in those who are struggling - but, knowing fully well that their appalling performance is a consequence of their own lackadaisical approach to their responsibilities - but, with a change of attitude, and more seriousness on their part, there could actually be better results.Nonetheless, the Zimbabwe government has always presented an impression that their efforts over the past decades have been to the best of their abilities.In other words, they are unable to do any better that what we have seen so far in the country - in which, the administration has disgracefully failed to uplift the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.The only other option left, is a wholesale resignation of the government - as there is clearly nothing more they can do.● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com