Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

If the situation in Zimbabwe is Mnangagwa's best then the entire government needs to resign!

2 hrs ago | Views
Whilst we were still in school, there were always two groups of students who performed dreadfully


There were those who were unquestionably academically gifted - but, due to their lack of seriousness, maybe coupled by laziness and even mischievousness - their grades had dismally dropped, and were always failing.

Then, there were the ones whom teachers could see tried their utmost best - attentively listened to their educators, religiously did their assignments, and spent hours studying and revising their work - yet, still never managed to attain good marks.

The latter was the group that teachers in our day tried to assist, as best as they could - including, giving them special attention, and investing their time in extra lessons (they were absolutely free those days) - however, in the end, the examination results remained poor, and it was undoubted that there was nothing else anyone could do.

Everyone had to accept - as difficult and tragic as it was - that try as they could, the academic world was clearly not for them, and they had to explore other avenues in life.

Then, there was the former group.

As these were more promising - and, all the teachers and fellow students were aware that the only reason they were not performing well, was on account of their own lack of seriousness - it was not easy to give up on them, since all involved knew they could do better.

They were always given more chances to prove themselves - of course, with some disciplinary measures on the side, as motivation.

When I look at the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa government, and how they have woefully failed to shine - driving Zimbabwe further and further down the abyss of economic ruination - I find myself wondering, just which group of those not performing well they belong.

Is it the first - in that, they are not doing their best, and messing up, as a result of their own lacklustre approach to duty - but, can definitely do much better?

Or, is it the second group - who are truly trying their best, yet finding the going too tough?

As far as I am concerned, if what we are witnessing in Zimbabwe is the best the Mnangagwa regime can produce - characterized by severe economic turmoil, which has led millions of Zimbabweans down the path of abject poverty - then, there is clearly no hope for this government, and they need to step aside, find other pursuits in life that they are good at, and give others a chance.

What else are we to say, when we hear the president and his people, repeatedly crying and moaning over the 'heinous sanctions that have been an albatross around the neck of Zimbabwe's economy' for the past two decades?

Therefore, if those entrusted with running the affairs of the country, and finding lasting solutions to these 'albatrosses around our necks' cannot come up with a workable permanent answer in twenty years - then, what are we to say?

Is this not clearly a case of complete unmitigated failure?

Have they not been telling us that they have been working tirelessly and extremely hard in solving our nation's challenges - which have caused untold suffering and poverty amongst the population?

So, does it not go without saying that, if this is the Mnangagwa regime's best - then, there is nothing else they can do, and there is nothing else for the nation to hope for?

As with our schooling days, I would rather have positive expectations in those who are struggling - but, knowing fully well that their appalling performance is a consequence of their own lackadaisical approach to their responsibilities - but, with a change of attitude, and more seriousness on their part, there could actually be better results.

Nonetheless, the Zimbabwe government has always presented an impression that their efforts over the past decades have been to the best of their abilities.

In other words, they are unable to do any better that what we have seen so far in the country - in which, the administration has disgracefully failed to uplift the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

The only other option left, is a wholesale resignation of the government - as there is clearly nothing more they can do.

● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Deputy Minister donates sanitary wear to marginalised girls

26 mins ago | 25 Views

Illegal Malawi immigrants jailed

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Imbiber bashes friend over missing US$100

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF running scared

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe activists threaten to protest without notifying the police

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man charged for comparing Mnangagwa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

7 hrs ago | 358 Views

Ethiopian Airlines connects Bulawayo to the world

7 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Western countries block Zimbabwe's readmission into Commonwealth?

7 hrs ago | 694 Views

CiZC takes on police over anti-violence demo ban

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chiwenga claims to have Monomotapa royal blood and has ties with Ndebele royalty

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Fake promises anger Zimbabwe army, police

7 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Illegal miners strain SA - Zimbabwe relations

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Sikhala writes emotional letter to African Union on persecution

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Prominent businessman goes berserk, torches relatives' houses

7 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

14 hrs ago | 3026 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

14 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

14 hrs ago | 2858 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

14 hrs ago | 826 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

14 hrs ago | 606 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

14 hrs ago | 85 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

14 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

14 hrs ago | 44 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

14 hrs ago | 64 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

14 hrs ago | 126 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

14 hrs ago | 42 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

12 Aug 2022 at 21:09hrs | 782 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

12 Aug 2022 at 21:01hrs | 1448 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

12 Aug 2022 at 20:33hrs | 690 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

12 Aug 2022 at 20:31hrs | 1696 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

12 Aug 2022 at 20:30hrs | 384 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

12 Aug 2022 at 20:26hrs | 625 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

12 Aug 2022 at 20:23hrs | 1147 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

12 Aug 2022 at 20:21hrs | 827 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

12 Aug 2022 at 20:19hrs | 312 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3535 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 2105 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 4009 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 658 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days