ED sends his Evangelists to campaign in the churches

09 Oct 2022 at 20:58hrs | Views
Emerson Mnangagwa forms Pastors for ED movement and deploys its members to some churches which are at undisignated places.

According to a reliable source who pressed a red button said, there is a woman preacher who visited their church in Mutare and was given platform to preach.

The source added that at first the preacher was apolitical but ended up heaping all the praises on Mnangagwa which did not go well with the congregants.

In addition, the preacher asked to be added on church groups where she is asking for names and I'D numbers, promising to give youths some money for projects.

The woman declined to communicate with me when I asked her and she referred me to her boss called Evangelist
Idirashe Dongo.

Idirashe Dongo reviewed that she belongs to Pastors4ED Movement, which has a mission to mobilize and encourage Christians to participate I activities that support ordained leadership for it to deliver for the benefit of the nation.

Dongo also said that the movement was started by Mnangagwa.

She said, "It was an Inspiration from The President Cde ED Mnangagwa himself as we saw him building up relationship with Churches in the Land that he is Governing, and we said when a King has called you to come and walk together for National Building & Peace, why not?"

However Evangelist Dongo rejects that their is political violence in Zimbabwe.

She said, "Was there ever an unfree and fair election in Zimbabwe before? The recent Election of 2018, even the Highest Courts of the Land allowed a Process on a disputed election, and a judgement was passed.

"I have never witnessed such 'political violence' , have you yourself, where?"

Meanwhile, some church members who raised a red flag have vowed to reject dragged into politics through fake prophets and evangelists who they say are satanists, who are send to destroy the churches of God.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
